Candelis and Planmed collaborate to provide cost-effective PACS systems offering best-in-class image management and diagnosis

Newport Beach, CA and Helsinki, Finland (July 8, 2020) – Candelis, Inc., a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions, has partnered with Planmed Oy to offer Candelis' ImageGrid™ Mini PACS. The ImageGrid Mini solution has been validated with the Planmed Clarity™ S, Planmed Clarity™ 2D, Planmed Clarity™3D and Planmed Verity® products to provide image storage, review, and diagnosis.

Candelis’ ImageGrid Mini offers a feature-rich, robust, and cost-effective PACS on a single small footprint hardware platform. The industry-leading and innovative platform simplifies deployment, implementation, and day-to-day image storage and reading, compared to the complexities and hidden costs associated with traditional PACS systems.

The Planmed Clarity family offers advanced mammography systems with outstanding image quality and high performance. The durable and versatile systems can be used for 3D imaging, 2D screening, diagnostic examinations, and stereotactic biopsies. Planmed Verity, the original weight-bearing CT is a point-of-care extremity CBCT providing high quality 3D images with a low patient dose maximizing ergonomics and experience for the patient and user.

“ImageGrid Mini in combination with the Planmed Clarity or Verity is ideal as a mini-PACS for image acquisition, viewing, and storage in small radiology facilities and remote radiologist offices. Radiologists can use the ImageGrid Mini at home or in their office. Small specialty clinics like Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, and Chiropractic will find it useful for managing all their generated images,” said Robert Van Uitert, PhD, Vice President of Marketing at Candelis.

ImageGrid Mini complements the Planmed Clarity product family and Planmed Verity to provide a competitive solution to improve patient care. ImageGrid Mini provides PACS capabilities by simply connecting the platform to a network, which will start to receive studies from any modality. IT expertise is not required, and no down time is incurred for either installation or operation. With ImageGrid Mini, managing and archiving studies from all modalities like CR, DR, Ultrasound, MRI, CT, Mammo, Floro and PET becomes easier and less costly.

“Our partnership with Planmed will increase the distribution of ImageGrid Mini globally. ImageGrid Mini is the perfect fit for bundling with Planmed’s Clarity and Verity modalities to offer image acquisition, storage, and viewing. Planmed’s solutions with ImageGrid Mini yields immediate benefits to customers by introducing a complete and advanced solution to the practice while lowering upfront costs and enhancing productivity,” added Van Uitert.

About Candelis, Inc.

Candelis, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to hospitals, imaging centers and top tier healthcare equipment providers like GE, Hologic, Siemens and others. With over 3700 installations globally, these solutions significantly increase practice efficiency and quality of service provided to radiologists, referring physicians and specialists. Candelis provides enterprise class image and modality management, full-featured visualization tools, seamlessly integrated workflow products, and ASTRA™ Cloud services.

About Planmed

Finnish Planmed Oy dedicates its effort to the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced imaging equipment and accessories that provide a unique combination of image quality and ease of use for medical imaging professionals. The company offers products for mammography and orthopedic imaging that are well-known for imaging performance, user-friendliness and good ergonomics. Since 1987, Planmed systems have provided tools for healthcare professionals in over 70 countries worldwide. Planmed Oy is part of the Finnish Planmeca Group, which operates in the field of health care technology.

Media Inquiries:

Tricia Buenvenida, +1 (949) 416-0057

tricia.buenvenida@candelis.com