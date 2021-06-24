Paris - June 24, 2021 Capital Banking Solutions, the global provider of integrated banking software in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, Middle East and America has been named for the 4th year in a row a Base and Regional Player for new deals and a Solid Player in Forrester’s Global Banking Platform Vendor Pyramid 2020 with 25 combined deals.

This year, for the first time, Forrester assessed the 2020 success of individual banking platform vendors and their extended business deals separately. Extended Business Deals show different Client Relationships and Sales Force Maturity; it represents a vendor’s ability to keep creating value for its existing customers. Capital Banking Solutions has been named Solid Cross-Seller in the extended business deals which confirms again the strength of Capital Banking Solutions in keeping its market position and the constant value it is providing for its existing customers.

This report showcases which vendors defended or enhanced their market footprint, and which functional areas are of most interest to banks. Capital Banking Solutions is proud to be featured amongst the top vendors that allow banks to elevate their customer experience and deliver more business value more seamlessly and more effectively.



About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

Follow us on

Facebook: https://bit.ly/2BIx3FU

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3iG47ia

www.capital-banking.com

For further information, please contact:

Capital Banking Solutions

Jenny Bedran, Marketing Specialist

+96181812996

Jenny.bedran@capital-banking.com