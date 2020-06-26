June 26, 2020 – Paris - Capital Banking Solutions, the global provider of integrated banking software in Europe, Africa, Middle East and America has been named as a Regional Player for new deals and a Solid Player, with 25 combined deals, in Forrester’s Banking Platform Deals 2020.

This recognition for the 3rd year proves the constant ability of Capital Banking Solutions to enhance its market position and create value for its existing customers.

COVID-19 will add to the urgency of digital transformation states the report.

Capital Banking Solutions prepared for many years for this transformation by developing a state-of-the-art digital banking solution: CapitalDigital.

This flexible design of Capital Banking Solutions’ digital offering through an open source API platform, is a cutting-edge unique approach to banks adopting the new digital era.

Forrester’s Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2020 is an independent survey conducted annually by Forrester. It assesses both the volume and the geographical spread of banking platform sales to new and existing customers for 2019 deals. The research is published to guide decision-makers at financial institutions around the world.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

