Expanded collaboration provides streamlined procurement process for Blancco’s secure data sanitization software

AUSTIN, TEXAS – February 11, 2021 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced the company has finalized an agreement with Carahsoft to offer solutions through the AWS Marketplace. This expansion of Blancco’s ongoing relationship with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, gives AWS Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) partners and enterprise decision makers the ability to quickly obtain Blancco’s data erasure software. The vastly simplified procurement process streamlines billing to include “pay-as-you-go” and subscription options, allowing government agencies to build holistic data management solutions.

“Organizations of all sizes – including Federal, state and local government agencies – are tasked with preventing the exposure of highly sensitive and classified information, as well as complying with data privacy regulations. This includes ensuring data is certifiably erased from IT assets and environments at every stage of the information lifecycle,” said Christina Walker, Global Director of Channel, Blancco. “We’re thrilled that Carahsoft is now offering our industry-standard data sanitization software through private offers on AWS Marketplace, allowing us to help even more agencies confidently meet their data mandates quickly and cost-effectively.”

Secure data erasure is especially critical when organizations undertake digital transformation initiatives that incorporate cloud migration. As data is prepared for its move to the cloud, organizations discover redundant, outdated and trivial (ROT) information that they no longer need. Blancco’s data erasure solution, which works in conjunction with data management solutions that identify this obsolete data, provides the means to securely eliminate it in a secure, auditable manner.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In addition to serving government agencies, the company also supports large education and healthcare organizations. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has now expanded its team to include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligent and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft, believes the addition of Blancco solutions to AWS Marketplace through Carahsoft is the next logical step in the two companies’ successful three-year collaboration. “Blancco’s deep commitment to data protection through secure, auditable data erasure is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver best-of-breed software and support solutions to the public sector,” Shrader said. “Expanding our relationship gives public sector organizations the ability to more easily procure Blancco’s world-class solution though the AWS Marketplace and our reseller partners and extends the market reach of both Carahsoft and Blancco.”

Blancco’s data erasure software has been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies around the world and erases to 25+ standards to meet security and regulatory compliance requirements. To learn more, about Blancco’s secure data erasure and mobile diagnostics solutions, visit the Blancco website at blancco.com.

For more information on Blancco’s secure data sanitization software available through Carahsoft and the AWS Marketplace, contact the Blancco team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or Blancco@carahsoft.com; or visit the dedicated Blancco-AWS Marketplace resource center.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics software. Blancco data erasure solutions provide thousands of organizations with the tools they need to add an additional layer of security to their endpoint security policies through secure erasure of IT assets. All erasures are verified and certified through a tamper-proof audit trail.

Blancco data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies and leading organizations around the world. No other data erasure software can boast this level of compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

With Blancco Mobile Insurance, Blancco Mobile Buy-back/Trade-in and Blancco Mobile Retail solutions, organizations can achieve real-time valuation for mobile devices with a simple solution that enables consistent, accurate and measurable testing, including market-leading cracked-glass detection.

Additionally, mobile processors can achieve operational excellence while maximizing profits with Blancco Mobile Diagnostics & Erasure—a purpose-built solution that features our industry-leading Blancco Mobile Workflows for key processing insights across the entire mobile device lifecycle.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (International)

Florie Lhuillier / Adam Millar

T: +44 (0) 20 3824 9214

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

CCgroup for Blancco Technology Group (North America)

Natasha Grach / Lori Scribner

T: +1 619 798 0043

E: blancco@ccgrouppr.com

Blancco Technology Group

Liz Adams, Global Marketing Director

T: +44 (0) 7762 446179

E: liz.adams@blancco.com