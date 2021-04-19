Led by Haatch Ventures, the investment will support CareLineLive’s international expansion and grow headcount

London, UK; 19th April 2021: CareLineLive, the homecare management software that increases efficiency, capacity, compliance and communication between managers and carers by digitising their workflows, today announced that it has fundraised £1.2 million to support its national and international expansion.

CareLineLive + Haatch Ventures

The investment, led by Haatch Ventures, will see CareLineLive’s headcount continue to grow, with a 30% headcount increase already seen since September 2020. Alongside this, the investment will accelerate CareLineLive’s expansion into international markets, with 10% of its customers currently outside the UK, including recent client wins in Australia, Malta and Zimbabwe.

Josh Hough, Founder and MD, CareLineLive, commented: “Homecare is in need of modernisation globally and technology is helping to revolutionise the way it is provided for agencies, carers and their clients. Recent research by Age UK reveals that the number of over 75s is set to double in the UK and 30% of elderly patients needing care will not get a bed in a care home. Carers are the backbone of homecare and the pandemic has shown how integral they are to keeping families and clients connected. I’m excited about the innovation coming to the homecare sector and proud to be a part of it, in the UK and internationally.”

The growth capital also enables CareLineLive to continue to innovate its platform. New capabilities include more care planning feature sets that will make it easier for agencies to manage their clients' assessments, reviews, incident logs and daily observations. This is alongside the continued development of CareLineLive’s family portal.

Simon Penson, Haatch Ventures Partner, commented: “CareLineLive is at an exciting stage of its growth and has a compelling offering and vision when it comes to improving homecare. Homecare for the elderly and vulnerable is something that will touch all of our lives, and with COVID-19 playing a huge part in increasing demand on the market, there has never been a more important time for this technology to improve care. It’s a really important mission and the CareLineLive team is just getting started in terms of its potential.”

Customers of CareLineLive’s cloud-based home care management system have seen improved cash flow and increased revenues by up to 50%. Thousands of carers benefit from CareLineLive every day across agencies, this includes Home Care Nurses Australia, Clannad Care in Ireland, and Coastal Homecare in the UK.

About CareLineLive

CareLineLive is an all-in-one, purpose-built home care management system for domiciliary care agencies to manage the ‘circle of care’. The company was set up by Josh Hough in 2014 after being frustrated at the lack of access to his Grandfather's care. Working closely with a number of home care agencies, CareLineLive has used the latest technology to develop for agency owners and managers an innovative, easy to use, cloud-based homecare management system. Its award-winning platform leads to increased efficiency, capacity and compliance through digitising workflows, automating procedures, increasing revenue opportunities and decreasing overheads. CareLineLive completes the ‘circle of care’ and gives agencies and carers ‘more time to care’ and is operating throughout the UK, Ireland, Jersey and now Australia.

https://carelinelive.com/

