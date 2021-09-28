E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

Strengthening the brand strategy

Stuttgart, 28 September 2021 In the future, Breuninger will concentrate its brand expertise even more strongly. As Chief Brand Officer (CBO), Carsten Hendrich will be responsible for Breuninger's brand strategy starting 18 October 2021. He reports directly to Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker.

Carsten Hendrich

In order to advance the marketing issues of brand strategy, creative content, emotional branding, cross-channel and digital brand marketing, Breuninger plans to more effectively bundle together its brand divisions of Marketing, Visual Merchandising, Events, Lifestyle PR and Social Media. The brand will also be strengthened in another way: From now on, the entire development of the brand division will be managed by the newly created position of Chief Brand Officer. To handle this task, Breuninger is welcoming an experienced brand strategist on board: Carsten Hendrich will be working with the fashion and lifestyle company on 18 October 2021.

Carsten Hendrich has many years of experience in agencies, in-store and digital retail as well as the management of international premium brands. For example, he was the Vice President of Brand Marketing at Zalando for many years and has also worked with Bogner. Most recently, the 47-year-old transitioned from A. Lange & Söhne to the KaDeWe group, where he managed the divisions of Brand Strategy, Marketing and Communication. With his new role at Breuninger, Hendrich is also returning home in a sense: From 2009 to 2012, the Berlin resident worked as the Head of Marketing for the fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger.

"Breuninger is a highly attractive brand: authentic, demonstrating strong values, approachable and highly innovative. The company also has an impressive potential for growth. That's why I'm thrilled to help strengthen the Breuninger brand along with the team and bring it clearly to life at all customer contact points", remarks Carsten Hendrich about his return to Breuninger.

"At Breuninger, we have ambitious goals and want to continue growing strongly both off- and online. The unique character of the Breuninger brand and consistent networking of all channels plays an increasingly important role in this regard. We are convinced that Carsten Hendrich will create the right incentives with his expertise to strengthen our brand and encourage innovative development on the long term. We would like to warmly welcome Carsten Hendrich back to the Breuninger team and look forward to working together", says Holger Blecker, Breuninger CEO.

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.

The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe. Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and select newcomer brands. The online shop www.breuninger.com launched in 2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click & Collect and online reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000 employees.