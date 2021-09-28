CloudCasa introduces disruptive pricing model and continues its industry leading free service tier for Kubernetes and Cloud Database Backup-as-a-Service.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – September 28, 2021 - Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced the general availability of a new feature set for CloudCasa, Catalogic’s cloud native backup-as-a-service platform. CloudCasa now supports backup of Kubernetes persistent volumes including Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS) persistent volumes, to cloud storage. It is offered in a new capacity-based subscription model.

With CloudCasa, DevOps and IT teams can now be confident that their enterprise cloud data is protected and secure, and at the same time be sure they are not paying twice for storage to protect their Kubernetes applications.

CloudCasa now provides Kubernetes Persistent Volumes (PVs) backups with:

Fair, capacity-based pricing for persistent volume backups – Users pay only for the data being protected vs. what infrastructure is in use.

Free Service Tier - forever – Unlimited PV and Amazon RDS snapshots with up to 30 days’ retention, with no limits on worker nodes or clusters, and Kubernetes resource data included.

Free Amazon RDS snapshot management - Multi-region copies with no limits on databases or accounts.

Software and storage included – as a SaaS application, there are no software costs, no storage to purchase, no infrastructure to provision.

Security and compliance - SafeLock™ protection provides tamper proof backups that are locked from deletion by any user action or API call.

“CloudCasa is a simple yet complete data protection solution that supports Kubernetes applications and popular cloud-native services. It's easy to use thanks to CloudCasa’s friendly SaaS subscription model and its free options and availability in popular marketplaces,” said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm. “At the same time, CloudCasa simplifies data management, helping enterprises protect data no matter where your applications are today or will be tomorrow.”

Catalogic’s CloudCasa protects and secures Kubernetes as a scalable data protection and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. It supports all leading Kubernetes distributions, managed services and cloud database services.

“With the general availability of persistent volume backups for CloudCasa, we are excited to introduce a capacity-based subscription pricing that is simple and intuitive because it is based on how much data is being protected,” said Sathya Sankaran, COO of Catalogic Software. “Other Kubernetes backup products charge based on internal constructs such as worker nodes or clusters in addition to requiring users to bring their own backup storage. These models are unfair to the early adopters of Kubernetes who are charged based on the scalability of their application rather than on the amount of stateful or persistent data. We’re happy to change the paradigm today.”

Catalogic will be exhibiting at KubeCon, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s flagship conference that gathers adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities, to be held October 11-15, in Los Angeles and virtually. Catalogic is a Silver sponsor of the event.

CloudCasa protects cloud native applications across Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS, DigitalOcean, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher, and VMware Tanzu. CloudCasa is generally available through public cloud catalogs and marketplaces such as AWS Partner Network and DigitalOcean and the catalogs of Kubernetes management platforms such as SUSE Rancher.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic’s CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io

