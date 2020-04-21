Agreement with Cato will differentiate Nuvias channel partners enabling them to disrupt the $70B managed network services market

London, UK: 21/04/2020: 08.00 BST - Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, has signed a distribution agreement with the Nuvias Group, the EMEA high-value distributor.

Nuvias will extend Cato Networks’ reach and growth through the EMEA channel with a tailored partner programme and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering and configuration. The addition of Cato Networks extends and complements Nuvias’ portfolio with cloud-native secure network solutions designed to address the challenges of small to medium enterprise customers across a wide range of industry segments.

Cato is the first implementation of the Gartner SASE framework that identified a global and cloud-native architecture as the way to deliver secure and optimized access to all users and applications. It enables enterprises to move away from legacy MPLS networks built with a bundle of point solutions and expensive managed services to a modern network that is global, secure, agile, and affordable.

“We’re excited to be working with Nuvias and empowering EMEA channel partners to profit from cloud migration and the rest of the digital transformation initiatives driving WAN transformation,” says Luca Simonelli, vice president of sales, EMEA. “At a time when enterprises are increasingly looking to adopt network and security services, talented, educated channel partners are needed to answer the challenging requirements facing business customers.”

Paul Eccleston, Nuvias Executive Chairman said: “Nuvias’ channel partners stand to benefit from an innovative addition to our advanced networking portfolio. Cato’s cloud-native platform can be tailored to address a host of business challenges, enabling cost-efficiency and convergence through a simple, transparent architecture. We are excited to support our channel partners by delivering tailored services enabling easily deployed solutions for business”.

About Cato Networks:

Cato is the world’s first SASE platform, converging SD-WAN and network security into a global, cloud-native service. Cato optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, optimize connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network with a zero-trust architecture. With Cato, the network, and your business, are ready for whatever’s next.

About the Nuvias Group:

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group’s portfolio covers a comprehensive range of IT solutions, with the focus currently on three areas – Cybersecurity (based on the former Wick Hill); Advanced Networking (based on the former Zycko) and Unified Communications (based on the former SIPHON). In July 2017, Nuvias added Benelux value added distributor and security specialist DCB to the Group. All four award-winning companies had previously demonstrated their ability to provide innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors and deliver market growth for vendor partners and customers. Nuvias Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of $500 million.

