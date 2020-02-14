- Couples can check eligibility for foreign weddings in a fraction of the usual time

- Digital service for citizens removes pressure from wedding planning

- Replaces lengthy paper-based process

London, UK. 14th February (Valentine’s Day) 2020. A UK digital practice has cut the eligibility application process for marriage in a foreign country from months to days for couples wanting to wed abroad.

Caution Your Blast has just completed a project to digitise the eligibility approval service for UK citizens planning to marry overseas. The new offering, part of the UK’s large volume of services to be digitalised, will enable couples applying for eligibility to marry abroad to do so online in certain countries. Previously, this was an arduous paperwork project requiring applicants to rely on postal forms to be filled in, processed, and returned by hard copy.

The project, commissioned in October last year, took just four months to complete, and delivers a huge saving in time and satisfaction for citizens taking the plunge abroad.

“With international marriage applications, there can be an overwhelming amount of detail to be submitted and obtained from both sides. We are delighted at the speed and results of this initiative as it has enabled us to deliver a wonderful public service to UK citizens,” said Richard Grove, director at Caution Your Blast.

“It has been a rewarding project, and we hope to share learnings with many other government departments that are looking at digital transformation in other service offerings.”

About Caution Your Blast

Caution Your Blast tackles complex digital challenges for organisations such as the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, BT, and the Cabinet Office, as well as startups embarking on their digital journey. Caution Your Blast experts map out what is possible and equip an organisation to be digitally independent, enabling innovation on a more cost-effective scale than traditional IT consultants.

