Basingstoke, UK - 18 October, 2022 - Censornet, the UK-based leader in integrated cloud security, has been awarded ‘Technology Provider of the Year’ at the 2022 British Business Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate the innovative and outstanding achievements of small and medium sized British businesses across all industries.

Censornet won the award for its autonomous cybersecurity platform which is designed specifically for the mid-market and integrates email, web, and cloud application security with Identity and Access Management. Processing more than one billion threats a day, it protects millions of users in over 2,000 mid-market companies across the world.

This prestigious award recognises “a technology provider that has gone above and beyond to support SMEs to the highest degree.” The category was open to any business providing a technology solution to SMEs including point of sale, e-commerce, cloud computing, cyber security or CRM. The judges stated “our winner is transforming the way the mid-market is doing business.”

Ed Macnair, CEO of Censornet said: “We’re thrilled to be awarded Technology Provider of the Year. We firmly believe the mid-market should have access to the same level of cyber protection as large enterprises. This award win is testament to our commitment to our mission to protect and serve mid-sized enterprises by innovating, automating and integrating security in a single cloud platform.”

The ‘Technology Provider of the Year’ category was judged on organisational growth and development over the last 2-years, and examples of a diverse customer portfolio, customer testimonials and their measure of success.

About Censornet

Headquartered in an innovation hub in Basingstoke, UK, Censornet gives mid-market organisations the confidence and control of enterprise-grade cyber protection.

Its Autonomous Cloud Security platform integrates attack intel across email, web, and cloud with Identity and Access Management to ensure cyber defences react at lightning speed. For its millions of users globally, its automated solution is smarter, faster, and safer than is humanly possible.

It’s supported by an award-winning team of customer support specialists and named Cloud Security Product of the Year (SME) at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2021. Censornet’s clients include Macmillan Cancer Support, Fever Tree, Radius Payments, Newlife Disabled Children’s Charity, National Portrait Gallery, Hallmark Hotels and Thatchers Cider. For more information, please visit https://www.censornet.com.

