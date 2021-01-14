Almere/ Dortmund, 14 January 2021 - Enreach, the fast-growing European unified communications group, has today announced that French-based company Centile Telecom Applications is rebranded as Enreach, strengthening the group’s commitment to the service provider business. Centile’s unified communications (UC) platform is a core part of Enreach’s ambition to be Europe’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) leader. Via a diverse reseller and service provider ecosystem, Enreach is leading the way with UCaaS solutions that offer fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) and flexible ICT services for businesses of all sizes. Centile’s rebranding takes immediate effect, giving Centile partners and their customers expanded business advantages and access to a broader range of services for their communications and collaboration needs.

Centile has been rebranded as Enreach, as part of a larger growth strategy that combines best-of-breed products and services, making them available at scale. As a one-stop shop for fast innovation, Enreach empowers the channel and businesses to rapidly roll-out communications and collaboration technology and services. From today, Centile will use the commercial name of Enreach for Service Providers.

Enreach logo

Stijn Nijhuis, CEO of Enreach said, “Today we celebrate Centile becoming Enreach, one more milestone in our journey to become Europe’s UCaaS leader. Centile has established an excellent reputation for its flexible unified communications platform, which has attracted partners and customers across Europe and beyond. As the main software-driven part of Enreach, Enreach for Service Providers will be at the forefront of technology developments and R&D involvement for the entire Enreach group, from which existing customers will benefit.”

Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director at Enreach for Service Providers, said: “With this rebranding, we welcome Centile becoming even more integrated within Enreach, as part of our shared, synergised growth journey. Since its inception, Centile has been a pioneer in unified communications. As Enreach, we can further accelerate innovation from which our service providers partners will benefit, as well as being associated with this stronger, unified brand.”

Background

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, Centile is a European leader in the development of Cloud PBX and unified communications platforms for operators and integrators. Centile’s ISTRA platform is deployed by over 100 service providers in more than 20 countries and currently has about one million users.

About Enreach

Enreach is the parent company of various labels such as Voiceworks, Swyx, Centile, Eazit, i4IP, ipnordic, M Mobility, HeroBase, Network Telecom, Botsquad and masvoz. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecoms services via their reselling and service providing partners or direct brands that are transformative for SMEs and the people that work with them. All brands contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach’s mission is to give businesses access to the best communication and collaboration tools with an easy, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group’s products put powerful features in reach of every business, no matter the industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting amazing things done. Enreach is active in the core markets Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, UK, Spain and France with activities in 25 countries and 950 employees.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: https://enreach.com/

Press contacts

Ambrose Communications

Maxine Ambrose

E mail: maxineambrose@ambrosecomms.com

Tel: + 44 7785 280930

Reineke Beijdorff

CMO Enreach

E-Mail: reineke.beijdorff@enreach.com

T: +31 (0)6 868 69 278