UK, 18th August, 2021 – Centrica plc has today signed a strategic partnership agreement with ENSEK, the leading global retail energy Software as a Service provider, which will see the company transfer over 7 million UK domestic and small business energy supply customers to the platform.

Becoming one of the lowest-cost energy suppliers in the market is a key pillar of the turnaround of Centrica and moving customers to ENSEK’s Ignition platform underpins this. With the focus on delivering net zero for customers in a way which is affordable, the partnership will see Centrica scale up its offer of market-leading innovative products and services and improve the customer experience.

Following the launch of British Gas Evolve last year, which uses ENSEK’s Ignition platform, alongside software from Amazon and Salesforce, Centrica already has 250,000 customers on the simpler, digital first platform. This allows them to take more control of their account to understand, manage, and control energy consumption and bills.

With many legacy processes now automated, there is more time to focus on meeting our customers' needs. This is already showing positive results with British Gas Evolve seeing a 74 per cent uplift in "promoters" of the customer experience[1].

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive at Centrica, said: “We are the UK’s largest supplier of zero carbon electricity and our partnership with ENSEK is another great example of how we are using the right technology to deliver a more affordable, sustainable and simpler experience for our customers. We have already seen the benefits that ENSEK has brought to our ways of working and the customer experience with British Gas Evolve, and we now plan to replicate this across our entire UK energy supply business.”

Jon Slade, CEO of ENSEK, commented: “We are delighted to continue our work with Centrica to support its turnaround. By leveraging ENSEK’s modern and flexible platform, Centrica is empowered to take greater control of its key customer touchpoints and respond quickly to customer needs in a rapidly evolving market. Continuous innovation is at the core of ENSEK’s strategy, as we look to enable digital transformation in the energy sector and accelerate the energy transition.”

[1] customers that score their experiences as nine out of ten or higher.

About Centrica

Centrica is a leading energy services and solutions provider founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. We are the UK’s biggest retailer of zero carbon electricity, serving around 10 million customers across the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe through brands such as British Gas, supported by around 9,000 highly trained engineers and technicians. Centrica’s purpose of helping customers live sustainably, simply and affordably drives our strategy and our People and Planet Plan.

Centrica’s partnership with ENSEK was established in 2017. It enabled the development of Centrica’s SME offer ‘British Gas Lite’, where ENSEK provided the core platform to facilitate its online-serviced electricity product.

About ENSEK

ENSEK’s purpose is to accelerate the digital energy transition.

As the business-critical technology to the world's leading energy suppliers, ENSEK's cloud native SaaS platform enables radical transformation - creating lean, customer-centric and adaptive retail businesses that are empowered to play their leading role in achieving net zero.

Beyond supply, the ENSEK platform aims to connect, orchestrate and optimise the billions of smart devices and assets that are key to a decentralised, digitised and decarbonised energy future.

