Plochingen, 04.01.21. The CeramTec Group has taken the next step in the transformation into a medical technology corporation and acquired the Swiss specialist for ceramic dental implants, Dentalpoint AG. With this acquisition, the globally leading medical technology group further expands its offering as a supplier in the field of high-performance ceramics. The CeramTec Group's high-quality, biocompatible ceramic components for joint and dental implants help patients worldwide to improve their lives.

With the acquisition of the Swiss company Dentalpoint AG ("Dentalpoint") on 4 January 2021, CeramTec is investing in the rapidly growing future market for metal-free dental prostheses and is sustainably expanding its portfolio for medical technology applications. As one of the leading suppliers in the field of metal-free, two-piece ceramic implants, Dentalpoint makes a substantial contribution to the development of implantology and has an established and innovative product platform. The transaction will create a leading global provider of solutions in the field of ceramic dental implants, which combine the highest product quality in terms of biocompatibility and aesthetics.

CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership

"With this acquisition, we not only consistently expand our portfolio in the Medical segment, but at the same time we are expanding our access to the dental market, our product development expertise and our manufacturing capacities in a strongly growing market environment," says Dr. Hadi Saleh, CEO of the CeramTec Group.

Adrian Hunn, CEO of Dentalpoint AG, adds: "Through the integration into the CeramTec Group, we expect new impulses for our existing business and the expansion of our international presence. At the same time, Dentalpoint will remain a stand-alone company with the established Zeramex brand and will continue to expand."

Dentalpoint has state-of-the-art production technology and automated manufacturing processes. For more than 10 years, customers have trusted the high-quality and customized product solutions from Switzerland.

CeramTec has over 45 years of experience with high-performance ceramics for medical technology applications, which are successfully used worldwide for the benefit of patients. CeramTec's ceramic implants are metal-free and have excellent biocompatibility, chemical stability and high wear resistance. The company's proven expertise in materials and injection molding in particular enables the cost-efficient production of dental implants.

Ceramtec was supported by Homburger AG in Zurich as to legal matters and by Morgan Stanley as financial advisor.

About CeramTec GmbH

CeramTec is a leading international manufacturer of technical ceramics and specialises in the development, production and sale of parts, components and products made of ceramic materials. With over 100 years of development and production experience, CeramTec is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced ceramics and uses these materials in a wide range of applications. CeramTec advanced ceramics are used in numerous industries, including medical technology, the automotive industry, electronics, energy, environmental technology, as well as in equipment and mechanical engineering. The product range includes well over 10,000 products, components and parts made of technical ceramics and a variety of ceramic materials.

With production facilities and subsidiaries in Europe, America and Asia, CeramTec has an international presence as a manufacturer and supplier. The company is headquartered in Plochingen near Stuttgart. In 2019, CeramTec generated sales of over 620 million euros. CeramTec employs more than 3,500 people worldwide, including around 2,000 in Germany.

About Dentalpoint AG

Dentalpoint is an innovator, pioneer and leading competence centre for metal-free dental restorations based in Switzerland. The registered trademark ZERAMEX® stands for an aesthetic and 100% metal-free all-ceramic implant system that addresses a growing patient need. In order to maintain its position as a technology leader in the dental industry of ceramic implant manufacturers, Dentalpoint is currently establishing its own ceramic competence centre in the Limmattal near Zurich.

Dentalpoint sells its products internationally with its own sales force, distribution and OEM partners. The subsidiary in Germany is Dentalpoint Germany GmbH, located in Lörrach.

