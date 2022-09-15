The global partnership offers hospitals a range of complementary solutions and services for the migration, consolidation, protection, accessibility, and interoperability of healthcare data.

WOBURN, MA – 15 September 2022 – BridgeHead Software, the Healthcare Data Management company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading healthcare IT services provider, CereCore. The collaboration offers integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health systems, and independent hospitals a range of data solutions and IT services that help ensure clinical care teams have the data they need to provide quality patient care and smooth hospital operations.

CereCore Logo

Digital transformation initiatives have accelerated across the healthcare industry, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. BridgeHead and CereCore are both deeply experienced in serving the healthcare market. Their complementary solutions support hospitals throughout the process of managing and protecting patient and healthcare operations data and migrating to the Cloud.

Through this global partnership, BridgeHead and CereCore are expanding the options for hospitals to gain a fully-managed healthcare data solution focused on these common challenges:

Safeguarding clinical data through a backup and disaster recovery managed service will help support the continuity of patient care. Using the BridgeHead RAPid Data Protection solution, mission critical systems such as an electronic health record (EHR) can be recovered from a cyberattack, system outage, data corruption, accidental data deletion or natural disaster.

Providing clinical and operational leaders access to archived healthcare data in a cost-efficient manner can lead to more informed decision making. Using BridgeHead’s FileStore™ (also part of the RAPid Data Protection suite), healthcare operators and leaders have a cost-effective solution to actively store, retain, and manage their vast array of unstructured data.

Consolidating and centralizing clinical data stored outside of the EHR supports quality patient care. The managed service using BridgeHead’s HealthStore®, an independent clinical repository, can give providers and clinical care teams direct access to patient data in context via the EHR or other primary systems. Not only will HealthStore® create a vendor neutral archive (VNA) that can underpin an enterprise imaging strategy, but it will allow healthcare organizations to retire a wide variety of duplicate or replaced systems.

“CereCore has expertise in public and private Cloud hosting, and our partnership will provide more opportunities for BridgeHead solutions to be deployed in flexible and varied ways – offering on premise, fully Cloud, or hybrid Cloud options,” said Jim Beagle, President and CEO at BridgeHead Software. “Both of our companies have been immersed in healthcare IT for more than 20 years and have a shared vision to enable healthcare organizations with technology solutions that improve clinical and operational efficiency whilst providing a futureproof blueprint for the long-term management of patient data.”

“The power of today’s healthcare applications lies within its data – the ability to consolidate it, protect it, analyse it and make it available to healthcare providers around the clock,” said Curtis Watkins, President and CEO of CereCore. “BridgeHead provides a suite of healthcare data technology solutions that gives the healthcare organizations we work with a wider range of options. Like us, they have an acute understanding of the key challenges facing healthcare providers today as they continually strive to enhance patient care against a backdrop of legislative change, economic uncertainty, and cost constraints. Perhaps even more importantly, BridgeHead Software is a partner organization who shares our vision for making a tangible difference in the way clinical care teams use technology to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better overall patient experience. Their long-standing position in the healthcare industry pioneering high quality data management and protection solutions makes them a great match for CereCore.”

“The partnership between CereCore and BridgeHead comes at a time where there is a real shift in the healthcare market,” said Beagle. “Though the effects of the pandemic are still being felt by healthcare providers and continue to have a significant global impact, it has also accelerated digital transformation initiatives – especially those concerning the long-term management of data. With the rapid pace of emerging technologies, the value that data can bring in improving care and driving efficiency is evident. CereCore and BridgeHead, together, are able to offer customers ‘tried and tested’, cost-effective, and comprehensive data management solutions, with an array of deployment options (including a fully managed service), all provided by trusted healthcare IT experts. By allowing BridgeHead and CereCore to do what they do best, frees our customers from operational data management tasks to focus on the hospital’s highest priorities.”

www.BridgeHeadSoftware.com

### END ###

About CereCore

CereCore provides IT services that make it easier for hospital operators to focus on transforming healthcare through technology. With a heritage rooted in top-performing hospitals, we provide IT and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR implementation and consulting to hospitals and health systems. Find more information at https://cerecore.net.

CereCore Media Contact

[Laura Liles, Media Relations, laura.liles@cerecore.net]

About BridgeHead Software

With over 25 years’ experience in data and storage management, BridgeHead Software is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs while delivering peace of mind around how to consolidate, store, protect, and share clinical and administrative information.

BridgeHead’s Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospital’s chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future. For more information, visit http://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com or follow on Twitter at @BridgeHeadHDM.

For more information

Visit http://www.bridgeheadsoftware.com

Follow the BridgeHead Software blog

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

Like BridgeHead Software on Facebook

BridgeHead Software Media Contacts:

Danielle Burrell

Mobile: + 44 7825 285597

Email: danielle.burrell@bridgeheadsoftware.com