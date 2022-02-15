- One of only 10 companies to be recognised in both highly respected analyst reports -

London, 15th February 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced that it has been recognised by Gartner in two recent industry reports – the Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions[1] (CM&X) and the Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions[2] (RM&M). According to the reports, “suppliers were selected based on their competitiveness as seen by the competitors, product portfolio, geographic spread and progress in the last year”, with more than 20 companies assessed for each report.

Management believes that Cerillion’s inclusion in both reports highlights the breadth and completeness of the company’s product set. Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS offers all major modules of CM&X & RM&M solutions, and is a pre-integrated Digital BSS suite that takes the risk out of BSS/OSS transformation projects with all modules built from the outset to work together, providing a faster time to value, seamless business processes and an unparalleled certainty of outcome.

“Gartner is the go-to industry analyst for the world’s leading communications services providers, and we are delighted to be recognised once again in its latest BSS/OSS Market Guide reports,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We believe this confirms our position as one of only a handful of leading vendors able to provide true best-of-breed revenue and customer management products, as well as complete end-to-end BSS/OSS solutions.”

Cerillion will be exhibiting at MWC Barcelona from 28th February - 3rd March 2022 where it will be showcasing its full suite of CM&X and RM&M solutions including a live smart city charging demo and digital engagement solutions. Book a meeting now.

[1] Gartner “Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions” By Analyst(s): Juha Korhonen, Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo. Published 31 January 2022.

[2] Gartner “Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions”. By Analyst(s): Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, Jouni Forsman. Published 13 October 2021.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

