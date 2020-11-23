London, 23rd November 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced its audited results for the financial year ending 30th September 2020, with revenue up 11% to £20.8m, adjusted profit before tax up 7% to £3.7m and back-order book up by 41% to £31.0m. A proposed final dividend of 3.75p takes the Company’s total dividend for the year to 5.5p per share, a 12% increase on last year.

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, Cerillion has continued to perform well across all areas of the business, quickly transitioning to remote delivery teams and successfully closing new sales using virtual engagement models. The last year has also seen a noticeable increase in contract sizes for both Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS and Cerillion Skyline, with the company securing its largest ever deal in September. Furthermore, growth in managed services, including the recently announced three year contract with the Proximus Group brand Scarlet, and a move to long-term SaaS contracts such as the five year Manx Telecom deal announced in April, are indicative of a wider shift towards recurring revenue.

Louis Hall

On a product level, the company has successfully launched Cerillion 8, with two major releases leveraging the new microservices architecture to deliver a wide range of new features and capabilities that boost productivity and drive digital growth, as well as launching a brand new embedded analytics module which unlocks the full value of customer data and improves business outcomes. Cerillion 8 is also now available on Microsoft Azure, whilst retaining the option for hosted and on-premises implementations too.

“I am delighted with how the company has performed and how swiftly we have adapted in what has been a very challenging year for many businesses,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “With our regular product releases, flexible deployment options and burgeoning managed services capabilities, we are helping our clients to respond quickly to market changes and deliver a much better customer experience.”

To view the full results, please visit: https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/cerillion/news/rns/story/x4zkp0r

- ends -

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Cerillion plc

Tel: +44 (0) 207 927 6000

Email: dominic.smith@cerillion.com