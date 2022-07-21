London, 21st July 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a new managed services contract with Norlys, Denmark's largest energy and telecommunications group. Following the launch of Cerillion’s wholesale and retail BSS/OSS solutions for Norlys’ Infrastructure Owner (IO) and Service Provider (SP) divisions, this managed services engagement is intended to help Norlys to achieve significant economies of scale by leveraging Cerillion’s centre of excellence to support all of its back-office operations.

In a market with structural separation between infrastructure owners and service providers, Norlys operates two distinct business units that are interconnected through the national wholesale platform provided by OpenNet. Working with the Cerillion Managed Service, Norlys is increasing its operational efficiency by gaining access to a dedicated team of BSS/OSS experts to run both its wholesale and retail operations, as well as helping to launch new products and offers quickly using best practices.

"In an open and highly competitive broadband market, operational efficiency and business agility are absolutely crucial to our on-going success,” said Morten Bilgrav Mathiasen, CIO at Norlys. “By centralising our operations with the Cerillion Managed Service, we are allowing our own staff to focus on growth, whilst leveraging the strength of Cerillion’s team to improve overall productivity and ensure the business scales efficiently.”

“We are delighted to welcome Norlys to our growing family of managed services customers, helping them to achieve significant operational savings as well as accelerating time to market for new services,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “The combination of our pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite and expert managed services team will provide Norlys with a significant competitive advantage and we look forward to continuing our partnership as they grow.”

