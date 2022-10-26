London, 26th October 2022 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced the launch of Cerillion 22.2, the latest release of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, which helps communications services providers (CSPs) to capitalise on the opportunities created by the structural separation of network operator (NetCo) from service provider (ServCo).

Building on more than twenty years’ experience providing BSS/OSS solutions to both wholesale and retail CSPs, the new product release includes an upgraded Wholesale Gateway, which now leverages Cerillion’s rich set of TM Forum Open APIs, to help NetCos rapidly on-board new ServCo partners and automate their wholesale operations. The Wholesale Gateway simplifies the integration with ServCo business support systems (BSS), whilst protecting the NetCo through a dedicated and secure authorisation layer and comprehensive API management policies.

Louis Hall

Also in Cerillion 22.2, the company has continued with its product strategy of configuration not customisation, introducing further flexibility around custom fields and page layouts with an intuitive drag-and-drop page editor, allowing system administrators to streamline business processes without any code changes. Each SaaS edition of Cerillion comes with its own default configuration, whilst allowing customers to tailor all aspects of the user experience for their business.

“Though structural separation has been around in some markets for the best part of twenty years, there is a big shift happening with this fundamental change now being driven by investors rather than regulators,” commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “With Cerillion 22.2 we are levelling the playing field for NetCos and ServCos of all sizes, leveraging our global experience working with companies such as Norlys, OpenNet, and Vocus to address the needs of both wholesale and retail providers in one pre-integrated BSS/OSS product suite, putting us right at the forefront of this new wave of opportunities.”

Cerillion 22.2 is already under delivery to five customers, including a revolutionary smart city project where the Wholesale Gateway is being used to provide secure access to the city’s fibre infrastructure and connected services.

For more information, or to book a call with a Cerillion consultant, please visit: https://www.cerillion.com/Products/BSS-OSS-Suite

