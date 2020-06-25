The “Edge” in Automation catalyst project reveals how Communications Services Providers (CSPs) can enrich their enterprise offerings with an open and fully automated approach to managing and monetising Edge Computing

London, 25th June 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced it will be presenting its BSS automation solutions as part of The “Edge” in Automation catalyst project, due to be unveiled in TM Forum’s Catalyst Digital Showcase on 7th July. Cerillion is participating alongside Ciena Blue Planet, IBM and Optare Solutions, with the project championed by AT&T, BT, Orange, Telecom Italia, Telus, Verizon, Videotron and Vodafone.

Louis Hall

TM Forum’s renowned collaborative proof-of-concept Catalyst program is focused on co-creating innovative solutions to important industry challenges using key TM Forum best practices and standards.

The “EDGE” in Automation catalyst project demonstrates an automated zero-touch Edge Computing solution enabling CSPs to deliver an exceptional experience to specialist event owners/developers (e.g. concert, sporting/gaming event, exhibition) leveraging standardised Edge Computing as a Service (ECaaS) and using TM Forum Open APIs to automate real-time reconfiguration and charging for Edge services. Deployed on IBM Cloud, Cerillion has implemented its Enterprise Product Catalogue and Skyline subscription billing platform to automate the order-to-cash process for Edge Computing services.

“With Edge Computing, the range of services that are now technically possible far exceeds the ability of any one organisation to deliver in isolation,” explains Lester Thomas, Chief Systems Architect, Vodafone Group. “This catalyst aligns the key stakeholders using an open platform approach to enable rapid innovation and monetisation of many different use-cases using prepaid, postpaid and subscription-based business models.”

The “EDGE” in Automation will be showcased alongside other projects at TM Forum’s interactive Catalyst Digital Showcase beginning online on June 30, Digital Transformation World set for October 17-19, and it’s virtual Digital Twin event scheduled to run online at the same time as the live event.

“To harness the Edge Computing opportunity, CSPs must provide a fully automated, self-service delivery model that enables vertical market specialists to build seamless enterprise applications,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “TM Forum Open APIs make this level of interoperability and automation possible, and we are delighted to be working with Ciena Blue Planet, IBM and Optare Solutions in bringing this solution to life.”

“Catalyst projects showcase the power of collaboration, bringing together a wide range of companies, industries and ecosystems not only in telecom but also in IoT, smart cities, smart energy, industrial manufacturing and more,” said John Gillam, Chief Digital Officer, TM Forum. “Championed by the world’s largest service providers, Catalyst projects accelerate innovation, prove the application of new technologies, validate standards and make many other valuable contributions to our industry.”

Over 145 different companies and hundreds of individuals participated in 34 Catalyst projects at Digital Transformation World 2019 in Nice. The projects included 5G use cases and monetization, IT and network transformation, applications of AI and blockchain, Open APIs, IoT, Digital Ecosystems and more.

The “Edge” in Automation catalyst will be presented at 3:15 – 3:45pm (BST) / 4:15 – 4:45pm (CEST) on Tuesday 7th July. Register now for the Catalyst Digital Showcase.

- ends -

Notes to Editors

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, including ten of the world’s top ten communications service providers, that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at http://www.tmforum.org/.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

For further information, please contact:

Dominic Smith

Marketing Director

Cerillion plc

Email: dominic.smith@cerillion.com

Elizabeth Coyne

Vice President, Communications

TM Forum

Email: ecoyne@tmforum.org