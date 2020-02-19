Top ex-hacker to tell channel how to keep customers safer

[London, 19 February 2020] IT Europa announced today a strong line-up of speakers for Channel-Sec 2020, Europe’s leading security event for the channel, which will be staged in London on 19 March 2020.

Ex-hacker Cal Leeming reckons there are only a couple of hundred people in the world who really understand what is happening in cybersecurity and as one of them, in his opening keynote he plans to advise Channel-Sec delegates what really matters in 2020. The ex-hacker (in fact, the youngest convicted in UK history) now turned highly respected and sought-after security expert will talk about the weaknesses in many vendor-driven solutions and what channels need to do to keep customers safe. He will also look at the real story around AI in security solutions and expose some of the myths about what it offers.

In other keynotes Rory Duncan, IDC will present: Snog, Marry, Avoid: Security Technologies you need… and some you probably don’t - an irreverent but informative look at the technology choices facing the channel - includes audience voting and live feedback. And Tim Jeffcoat, Manager - Sales Engineering, Datto EMEA will present: Criminals have transitioned to as-a-service. It’s time you did too – an examination and demonstration of how a global hack-as-a-service industry is evolving as criminals turn to the Dark Web to get off-the-shelf exploits, malware, and ransomware and some views on what the channel needs to do to mitigate against ransomware attacks.

Other presentations include:

Maximising opportunities in a fragmented cybersecurity market’ - David Ellis, Tech Data

Drive Growth and profitability by partnering with the right cybersecurity vendor - Jon-Marc Wilkinson, WatchGuard

Cybersecurity – from Complacent to Critical - Cormac Maguire, Webroot

Security in the MSP space: Threats/Opportunities & Strategies to position yourself for success - Matt Solomon, ID Agent

Now in its second year, Channel-Sec is focused on the rapidly growing security sector and its changing needs. It is designed to help channel organisations keep up to date with evolving customer requirements, the latest technologies and security threats. Channel-Sec 2020 is a high-level conference and networking event that will explore the evolving nature of the security opportunity and challenges facing UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) and ISVs who market direct to end customers. Among the technology trends examined will be the likely impacts of AI and IoT and the growing importance of managed security services embracing on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions.

Channel-Sec is FREE to attend for IT Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) and ISVs who market direct to end customers. Registrations and Attendees at the event will be entered into our prize draw to win a New Apple 'iPad Air'.

Channel-Sec 2020 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 19 March 2020. UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers, Managed Security Service providers and ISVs marketing to end customers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.channel-sec.com

