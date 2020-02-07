Berlin, 7 February 2020 - One hundred oversized fierce chickens will besiege Subway's European headquarters at Prinsengracht 13 in Amsterdam on Tuesday, 11 February 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. With this "revolt of the chickens", animal rights activists are protesting against the fact that the sandwich company sells meat from chickens that are kept under cruel conditions. They will hand over almost 130,000 signatures for a petition against the company.

In the afternoon, chickens and animal welfare activists will go to the Subway restaurant at Rokin/Spaarpotsteeg. The action in Amsterdam will be accompanied by a Twitterstorm under the hashtag #ChickensAgainstSubway. The protests are part of a Europe-wide campaign led by the Albert Schweitzer Foundation and will be followed by further actions against Subway in major cities and online.

20 animal welfare organizations will put Subway through the wringer

Together with 19 further organizations from 14 countries, the Albert Schweitzer Foundation is calling on Subway to improve its animal welfare standards for so-called broiler chickens. For two years they have been trying to convince the company to join the European Chicken Commitment. However, the world's largest franchisor with its more than 42,000 restaurants is stubbornly refusing to do so – despite the fact that Subway joined a similar commitment in the USA and Canada as early as 2017.

European Chicken Commitment (ECC)

The ECC aims to establish a higher minimum standard in the husbandry of chickens raised for meat. 260+ companies, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Nestlé, have already pledged to fulfill the requirements.

More about the ECC: https://albertschweitzerfoundation.org/campaigns/european-chicken-commitment

Fast facts

What: Protest action and preliminary handover of petition signatures at Subway's European headquarters & protest in front of Subway restaurant

When & Where: Tuesday, 11 February 2020

10 a.m. to 12 noon: protest outside the headquarters (Subway International BV, Prinsengracht 13, 1015 DK, Amsterdam) 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: protest in front of Subway restaurant Subway restaurant (Rokin 20, 1102 MG, Amsterdam)

On-site press coordinator: Lina Petri, Tel: 0162 5602524

Campaign website with video: https://www.subwayeatcruelty.com

Press contact:

Diana of Webel

Albert Schweitzer Foundation

+49 30 400 54 68-15

presse@albert-schweitzer-stiftung.de