22nd October 2020 – RIVIAM Digital Care has launched its immunisations mobile application used by the school immunisation teams in Bath, Wiltshire, Devon and Somerset to transform the way they give children important vaccinations, improving patient care, saving the NHS money and reducing risks.

Existing customers of RIVIAM’s comprehensive eConsent immunisations service – Virgin Care in Bath and North East Somerset, Wiltshire and Devon and Somerset NHS Foundation Trust – are the first organisations to use the app for their children’s flu vaccination programme this autumn.

“Using RIVIAM has enabled us to reduce the amount of time our team spends triaging consents by over 90%. This is a significant saving that we can reinvest in our immunisations service.

“The new app brings further efficiencies because it updates the child’s clinical record as soon as the vaccination is given,” said Charlotte Forward, Professional Lead 5-19 Public Health Nursing & School Age Immunisations, Virgin Care.

Suzy Mason, Team Leader at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's School Aged Immunisation Nursing Team, said: “Our team of nurses are very pleased to be able to use the mobile application as it’s much quicker and gives us that extra time to spend with children and schools.

“We’ve also found that the app is user friendly and our nurses find it easy to use. It’s a really safe way of storing all the vital consent information about each child and has also reduced our triage and administration time.

“Parents have also told us that they like the new online consent form as they find it quick and easy to complete online.”

With the app, immunisations nurses have secure access to clinic lists of children with their associated consents and triage history on their device. Clinics can be undertaken regardless of internet connection. When the app is online, it automatically updates the vaccination outcomes in RIVIAM. If RIVIAM is connected to a clinical system such as TPP SystmOne™, the outcomes are recorded in real time.

By removing all paper-based processes, there is less room for error because nurses have all the data they need for the child’s vaccination via the app on their device, improving patient safety. Administration time is reduced with automatic updates of the patient’s record, so nurses have more time to spend with children and there is no need for them to go back to base after clinics to record vaccination outcomes.

“The app allows the nurses to view all the clinical information relating to the child and complete the child’s vaccination record at the time of the session with the child in front of them, meaning once they leave that school the session is complete.

This takes a huge time pressure off the team so they can focus on preparation for the next school,” continued Charlotte Forward, Professional Lead 5-19 Public Health Nursing & School Age Immunisations, Virgin Care.

RIVIAM’s eConsent immunisations service enables organisations to digitise the entire immunisations process from beginning to end and is designed to improve the delivery of effective vaccination programmes for school-age children. Feedback from customers is that the system reduces clinical triage time by 90%, saving hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The service includes:

eConsent websites for parents

Demographic check

Online triage and administration tools for service centres

The new mobile app for clinical management

Ability to update vaccination outcomes automatically to RIVIAM and the clinical system

Reporting and dashboards.

Key features of RIVIAM’s immunisations app include:

Clinic diary

Clinic list of children

Child’s consent and clinical history

Dynamic immunisation outcome tracking

Synchronised clinic lists across devices if multiple clinicians are working from the same clinic list and are connected to the internet

Automatic updating of outcome to RIVIAM and clinical systems.

The app is available for the Apple iPad and for Android devices.

