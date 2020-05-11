Global channel director recognized for her leadership, expertise and dedication to the IT channel

Austin, TEXAS – 11 May, 2020 – Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Christina Walker, global director of channel sales and programs at Blancco, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The individuals on the list represent all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

Walker began her career at Blancco in 2015. Under her leadership, Blancco has signed top data center and security partners, with channel revenue now accounting for nearly 45 percent of the company's enterprise business, which encompasses data center solutions and device management. Walker also has substantially expanded Blancco's channel team across the globe to better support the company’s growing channel partner ecosystem.

"I am honored to be included among this amazing group of women, all of whom are strong advocates for women in technology and serve as champions of the channel,” Walker said. “Today we face a rapidly changing workforce environment that has seen a massive shift to remote employees, reinforcing just how critical channel technologies are for many businesses. I am proud I am to be in a field where I can help organizations across the globe deal with this new normal. As always, my colleagues at Blancco and I are committed to helping the channel and enterprises successfully navigate the complexities of ever-evolving privacy regulations and security challenges so that they can continue to confidently protect their clients’ businesses as well as their own – both today and well into the future."

A special feature about the 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on June 8 as well as online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics software. Blancco data erasure solutions provide thousands of organizations with the tools they need to add an additional layer of security to their endpoint security policies through secure erasure of IT assets. All erasures are verified and certified through a tamper-proof audit trail.

Blancco data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies and leading organizations around the world. No other data erasure software can boast this level of compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

With Blancco Mobile Insurance, Blancco Mobile Buy-back/Trade-in and Blancco Mobile Retail solutions, organizations can achieve real-time valuation for mobile devices with a simple solution that enables consistent, accurate and measurable testing, including market-leading cracked-glass detection.

Additionally, mobile processors can achieve operational excellence while maximizing profits with Blancco Mobile Diagnostics & Erasure—a purpose-built solution that features our industry-leading Blancco Mobile Workflows for key processing insights across the entire mobile device lifecycle. For more information, please visit www.blancco.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

