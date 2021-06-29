Ex-Skadden Lawyer Brings Further Punch to Brave New Claimant Firm

LONDON – Commercial litigation and international arbitration specialist Christopher Lillywhite has joined Velitor Law as a Partner. Launched last month by Seamus Andrew, a former barrister, Clifford Chance alumnus and founder of law firm SCA Ontier, Lillywhite will be joining a five-strong legal team aiming to target corporate claimant work for an increasingly discerning, international crowd.

Christopher, who trained at Herbert Smith before practising in the litigation and arbitration team at Skadden, specialises in complex, high-value international disputes and has advised clients across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, metallurgy and mining, renewable energy and industrial manufacturing. He has particular expertise in shareholder disputes, claims involving directors’ duties and civil fraud.

Lillywhite comments: “I am delighted to be joining Velitor Law at such an exciting juncture. I am particularly looking forward to working with Seamus and the team to build a top disputes boutique.”

Launched less than a month ago, Velitor Law has been designed to fit in with evolving, post-pandemic models of legal service delivery and the evolving needs of claimants where agility and flexibly count for everything. With law firm launches at a record high, the London market is increasingly being led by top-end, niche practices. Andrew’s vision is a world where boutiques are proven to operate just as effectively as the global elite, and for him, practice focus is the ultimate differentiator.

Andrew comments: “Our strategy to build the leading boutique for claimants relies on top-tier talent, so we’re delighted to be joined by Christopher. We’re not only designed to attract clients looking for a more intimate and attentive service but also great lawyers looking for a more focused platform for their practices.”

Andrew’s growing team also includes senior associate Liam Spender, associates Jason Rose and Inês Santos, and two paralegals. Velitor Law is acting for claimants in several multi-billion dollar disputes ranging from international arbitrations to competition claims.

