Los Angeles, California, 2022-11-03 – Cinemark, one of the world’s most influential motion picture exhibitors, has extended its partnership with KenCast, the developer of the leading digital cinema content delivery solution, to ensure the distribution of theatrical content across South and Central America.

By recommitting with KenCast, Cinemark will ensure that the latest feature films, special events, and trailers will continue to be distributed flawlessly, reliably, and cost-effectively to the hundreds of cinemas Cinemark operates in fifteen countries from Guatemala to Argentina.

“Without good alternatives for terrestrial connectivity that are fast and reliable enough to push feature films and live events, satellite content delivery across the region was and is a must – and is getting stronger as more satellites are launched and the technology advances,” said KenCast President Dr. Henrik Axelsson.

Content will be transmitted by KenCast’s headend software and hardware at a teleport, thousands of miles into the sky and then down again, ultimately into KenCast’s CinemaPro appliance in Cinemark’s projection booths.

The application is supported by KenCast’s FazztTM Forward Error Correction technology that applies its many patented algorithms across an entire movie file to correct any and all transmission errors. FazztTM has been developed and perfected for decades so that it can handle any challenge thrown at it, including adverse network conditions (such as rain, sun, electrical storms, etc.), extremely large files (such as movie files), moving transmitters (such as low and medium earth satellites) and more. Together with its Cinema Management software, the operator can manage the end-to-end process, including sending, scheduling, encryption, bandwidth and other delivery services.

As a founding member of the Digital Cinema Distribution Network (DCDC), the first and premier digital cinema network in the world, Cinemark understands through experience the value that the KenCast solution provides theatres.

Commenting on the continued partnership, Cinemark International President Valmir Fernandes said, “KenCast has always been a terrific partner, providing reliable digital cinema technology that allows us to provide moviegoers a truly immersive, cinematic experience.”

“Delivery of large, high value, time sensitive content over satellite is as efficient and affordable today as it’s ever been,” Dr. Axelsson added. “Whether it is for the assured delivery of movies over KenCast’s Fazzt software system or the hardware and technical support we provide, KenCast is a proud partner of Cinemark as it continues to deliver unsurpassed theater experiences to its customers.”

About Cinemark

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 521 theatres with 5,855 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

About KenCast

Ahead of the pack in the delivery of valuable content since 1994, KenCast has built a portfolio of marquee customers in multiple market segments and powers more satellite connected theaters than anyone else worldwide. Offering a single platform for both satellite and terrestrial networks to enable end-to-end control of sending and streaming content to any number of sites. Its Fazzt digital delivery system is a sophisticated and widely used tool that securely manages content while continuously optimizing efficiency via bandwidth management software, prioritization and performance monitoring tools, compression and encryption technology. KenCast means assured data delivery. Anywhere. Always. Visit www.kencast.com to learn more.