The new platform improves sales performance in remote working environments and assists with compliance while managing inbound leads to build success

April 21, 2020: Performance marketing, technology and publishing business Citrus Ornge today announces the launch of Sorting Office; The Citrus Ornge Lead Management CRM.

Jason Baker, Founder Citrus Ornge

Sorting Office combines the best elements of a Customer Relationship Management platform with key features of a classic lead management platform. The system has everything needed to manage inbound leads and build powerful workflows across the entire sales process.

The new CRM platform from Citrus Ornge delivers a clear and comprehensive overview across customers and deals (open, won or lost) while managing sales teams, and scheduling tasks and appointments.

Sorting Office was originally developed for Citrus Ornge’s Finance, Investment and HNW clients, and planned for full launch later this year. However, this timeline has been brought forward to answer the growing need to manage remote teams and individuals in these unprecedented times.

One of the platform’s key features is a fully integrated secure email sending platform that ensures all communication from the sales teams are sent from one central location. This helps clients to monitor and control sales outreach, assisting compliance and preventing salespeople from sending emails outside of the platform. This reduces the possibility of deals being completed externally or without the knowledge and authorisation of the business.

A good CRM provides the fuel to drive business success from one single platform – leads, sales, and prospects. Sorting Office does all this and more.

Citrus Ornge’s CEO and Founder Jason Baker, comments, “Like many businesses, Citrus Ornge has had to make some changes to the way we work to adapt to the impact of COVID-19.

“I believe it is critical that our business moves swiftly to provide the kind of services and products that will help others to work better and smarter. That’s why we have brought this launch forward, to provide our customers with a relevant and useful resource to improve performance in a remote working environment while driving leads to build success.”

The launch of Sorting Office signifies Citrus Ornge’s entry into the ever-expanding SaaS industry, adding to existing publishing and core business to deliver on the promise of a complete service offering. From today, we really do what it says on the label…Citrus Ornge Media – Performance Marketing, Tech and Publishing

Citrus Ornge is a specialist performance marketing, technology, and publishing business who are experts in high-end B2B & B2C lead generation. Most recently our team were recognised in The Sunday Times Best Businesses in 2020 as an agency to watch. We provide bespoke digital marketing products aimed, not at your business, but at your customers. We know exactly where your customers are and how best to reach them. And that’s what we do.

The business also has a social mission at its heart – to create employment opportunities for ex-offenders and those recovering from addiction through several work experience and mentoring initiatives with local community partners in Brighton and Hove.

Citrus Ornge offers you exactly what you asked for, a natural approach to

customer acquisition.

In a market where everyone is trying to connect brands to their customers; we connect your customers to your brand.

