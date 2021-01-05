This is the second year running for the MSP; awarded Rising Star status in third category for the first time

Claranet, the global technology and managed service provider, has been named a Market Leader in two categories in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ for Public Cloud Solutions and Services Quadrant report. The MSP was also named Rising Star in a third category.

ISG Provider Lens delivers leading-edge and actionable research studies, reports and consulting services focused on service providers’ strengths and weaknesses, and how they are positioned relative to their peers in the market. Its reports provide influential insights accessed to a large pool of advisors who actively advise on outsourcing deals, as well as large numbers of ISG enterprise clients who are potential outsourcers.

Claranet was named Market Leader in both ‘Consulting and Transformational Services for Midmarket’ and ‘Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket’ categories, while attaining for the first time Rising Star status in the ‘Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts’.

Mark Turner, Claranet’s Director of Cloud, stated: “Enterprise clients expect service providers to bring in a cloud-centred differentiator for business transformation across their businesses. We are therefore delighted to have been recognised as market leader in two categories that are core to our business focus – the midmarket. What is of particular delight is that we are now being recognised as a Rising Star in the ‘large accounts’ category for the first time.

“The report has rightly recognised the work that we have done to build strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Google, Oracle and VMware. Claranet is a Microsoft Gold Partner and recognises that we are an Azure Expert with proven, tailored migration strategies and capabilities to ensure the lowest risk for clients’ business-critical applications.”

The author, ISG lead Public Cloud Service research analyst Manoj Chandra Jha, stated: “Claranet accelerates enterprises’ cloud modernisation journeys with its end-to-end professional services. The firm works in close collaboration with customers to continuously improve and modernise their cloud environment and introduce innovative, flexible modernisation and managed services.”

ISG defines Leaders as vendors/providers that have a highly attractive product or service offering and a very strong market and competitive position; they fulfil all requirements for successful market cultivation. They can be regarded as opinion leaders, providing strategic impulses to the market. They are also noted for their innovative strength and stability.

Rising Stars are defined by ISG as companies that have a promising portfolio, including the required roadmap and an adequate focus on key market trends and customer requirements. Rising Stars also have excellent management and understanding of local markets.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

About Claranet

Claranet are experts in modernising and running critical applications and infrastructure. We simplify the management of IT services so our customers can concentrate on what they do best. By working with us our customers gain access to a wide range of managed services, professional services, and training across Cloud, Networks, Managed Cyber Security, and Unified Communications technologies.

Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering ISP (Internet Service Provider) into a leading technology services provider with global reach. The company has annualised revenues of £390 million (€430m), over 6,500 customers, and more than 2,200 employees.

The company’s ambitious growth strategy has led to numerous acquisitions and Claranet consistently appears in The Sunday Times Top Track 250 as one of the fastest growing privately-owned businesses in the UK.

This international success is driven by local service, out of local offices, using a mixture of local and international infrastructure, including public clouds.

Claranet is positioned for the second year running in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Centre Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, introduced in 2018. This follows Claranet’s inclusion as a ‘Leader’ in the Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe for five years running, 2013-2017.

For more information visit www.claranet.co.uk

