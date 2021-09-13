Drop into Claremont’s GP Surgery for free advice on Oracle E-Business Suite HCM for one day only

LONDON. 13th SEPTEMBER 2021: The UK’s leading independent Oracle managed service provider, Claremont, has today announced a free drop-in GP Surgery for any Oracle E-Business Suite users that have any queries or questions related to their Human Capital Management (HCM) module on 14th September.

Claremont logo

The pandemic has transformed the way employees work and HR and Payroll departments have needed to adapt to keep up, as have their systems. Data from LinkedIn highlights a 20% increase in internal mobility since Covid-19: while according to PwC, 22% of employees said they are considering or planning a move more than 50 miles away from their current job. These emerging trends have posed several challenges to everyday back-office operations, and conflicting priorities has meant many modifications or concerns may have been put on hold.

Claremont’s HCM team has the combined experiences of over 75 years in Oracle with expertise across a range of disciplines, including planning, data migration, upgrades, and integration. Its GP Surgery will give organisations the chance to receive free advice on the best way to respond to any problems the pandemic has presented with regards to Oracle E-Business, check they are using best practices, or learn more about a particular area of functionality.

Martin O’Rourke, Head of HCM, Claremont: “Whether it’s to qualify something you may have heard through the grape vine, understand new areas to improve HCM functionality, or to tackle an issue that’s been keeping you up at night, Claremont’s GP Surgery is an opportunity to receive advice from a team of seasoned Oracle E-Business Suite experts. Tomorrow’s HCM GP Surgery is a free 24-hour helpline for HR managers, Payroll managers, HCM technical teams or any E-Business Suite HR users that carries zero commercial obligation. There really is no question too big, small or embarrassing, so sign up and ask away.”

Click here to book an appointment and get secure access to one of Claremont’s team of friendly and expert HR & Payroll consultants https://www.claremont.co.uk/events/oracle-hcm-surgery.

About Claremont

Founded in 2004, Claremont is a leading independent UK Oracle Managed Services Provider. Claremont forges long-term relationships with customers, collaborating with them to maximise their investment in Oracle technology and use it to achieve tangible business outcomes. With offices in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Guildford and an established distributed home-working model, the team serves many leading public and private sector organisations in the UK and Europe. Claremont is an Oracle Partner, shortlisted by Oracle as EMEA E-Business Partner of the Year 2020 and has won multiple UKOUG Partner of the Year Awards in each of the last four years. Claremont is also a certified ISO27001 organisation, giving customers peace of mind on their information security requirements and was added to the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace in September 2020. The company has held the Investors in People Gold award continuously since 2011, recognising the businesses’ ongoing commitment to the personal development of their people.

PR CONTACTS

Claremont@championcomms.com

+44 2070 303 818