SAN MATEO, Calif. – February 25, 2020 – Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it has joined the McAfee CASB Connect Partner Program to rapidly secure its Clarizen One solution through self-service API connectors to McAfee® MVISION Cloud.

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a service that enables organizations to extend the reach of their security policies to the use of software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service. The McAfee CASB Connect Program enables every cloud service to easily conform to an organization’s security needs and empower them to confidently adopt cloud services.

For Clarizen customers, this means avoiding the cost and complexity of creating and maintaining bespoke security controls for Clarizen One. They can quickly and easily apply their data security, threat prevention, governance and compliance policies consistently across diverse cloud services, including Clarizen, remove all security barriers to cloud adoption, and accelerate their business.

“As a leading enterprise collaborative work management solution, we know that security ranks very high for businesses when selecting their cloud service provider,” said Meir Uziel, VP Managed Services, Clarizen. Our partnership with McAfee offers an added layer of protection to large enterprise organizations, giving our customers confidence that their data is safe and secure without getting in the way of collaboration and business processes.”

The Clarizen One and McAfee MVISION Cloud partnership provides organizations with the ability to:

Enforce sensitive data policies - Prevent the upload of sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information, that should not be stored in the cloud or created in a cloud service.

Perform forensic investigations with full context - Capture a complete audit trail of all user activity enriched with threat intelligence to facilitate post-incident forensic investigations.

Detect and correct user threats and malware - Uncover threats from compromised accounts, insider threats, privileged access misuse, and malware infection.

“We’re very pleased to see Clarizen bring McAfee CASB Connect integration for a use case that we know has customers’ attention and gives them the confidence to adopt cloud services,” said Javed Hasan, Global Head of Enterprise Products Strategy and Alliances, McAfee. “Benefits include reduced risk, greater protection, improved compliance and reduced total cost of ownership.”

Follow this link to learn more about how the integration of Clarizen with McAfee CASB Connect enables enterprises to extend the enforcement of their cloud services security and compliance policies to Clarizen: https://www.clarizen.com/apps/mcafee-integration/. Any Clarizen customer interested in enabling this integration can contact their Clarizen support team to get started.

Clarizen connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. With Clarizen, organizations can work the way they want to work and have real time visibility into all their workstreams. This keeps teams focused on the things that matter, delivers results faster, and helps them exceed their company goals and customers’ expectations. Thousands of global customers, such as Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Sodexo, De Beers, Ricoh, Box and Shaw Industries, across a wide variety of industries in 124 countries rely on Clarizen to help them achieve their business goals. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.

