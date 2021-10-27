The Programme presents an exciting opportunity for individuals and businesses to earn commission from successful referrals

LONDON, UK, 27 October 2021: Clear Junction has today announced the launch of its Partnership Programme - a brand new initiative that has the potential to benefit banks and financial institutions across the world.

Clear Junction is a UK-based company that provides end-to-end regulated electronic money and payments solutions. The cornerstone of its client offering is a correspondent account, which enables licensed financial institutions to hold and maintain a monetary balance in their own name.

Many banks and financial institutions struggle to gain access to the products and services they need to succeed, so the Partnership Programme represents an opportunity for those in the know to spread the word to their contacts.

For individuals and businesses who successfully refer institutions that might benefit from accessing Clear Junction’s payments solutions, lucrative rewards can be earned.

“I am delighted to head up Clear Junction’s new Partnership Programme,” says Igor Ostashkov, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Clear Junction. “Our team works tirelessly to identify new opportunities where our solutions and proprietary technology might best be put to use. But by inviting others to recommend financial institutions that need access to accounts, payment rails and virtual IBANs, we can help many other businesses enhance their customer offering.”

To find out more about the Partnership Programme, please visit the dedicated section of Clear Junction’s website, or email the team on partners@clearjunction.com.

About Clear Junction:

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider that connects financial businesses to a regulated payments infrastructure to help them overcome the barriers and challenges relating to banking and payments. The team has developed proprietary technology that facilitates access to correspondent accounts, virtual IBANs and payment networks in the UK, Europe and beyond.

The company is headquartered in London, UK, with offices across Europe. Clear Junction Limited is licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA registration: 900864). For more information visit: www.clearjunction.com.



