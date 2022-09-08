8th September 2022, London, England: ClearBank, the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing and embedded banking for financial institutions, today announced that it has appointed Andrew Barker as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Andrew will play an integral role in developing world-class, go-to-market operations to fulfil the bank’s international growth ambitions, following its £175m investment from Apax Digital in March 2022. He will report directly to ClearBank CEO Charles McManus.

Andrew Barker

By hiring an established and proven technology sales professional into a key leadership position, ClearBank is keen to bring new ideas, accelerate the pace of change and ensure the cloud-based bank’s international expansion is as seamless as possible.

Andrew has over 25 years’ experience in the technology space, as a sales leader and a high performing global salesperson. In these roles he has helped three companies reach “Unicorn” status. Prior to joining ClearBank, Andrew was Senior Vice President of EMEA North at SAP Signavio and was instrumental in its successful expansion across Europe and internationally.

“I am joining ClearBank at an exciting time of growth for the business,” said Andrew. “Helping to bring ClearBank’s unique offering to more businesses in new markets is a fantastic opportunity.”

“Across financial services, we’re seeing many of the big UK brands expanding their reach, across Europe and internationally,” said Charles McManus, CEO at ClearBank. “The right strategy and the right offering is crucial for successful expansion, and Andrew will be key to this process.”

ENDS

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

PR Contacts

CCgroup

Holly Ingram/Cait Córdova

ClearBank@ccgrouppr.com