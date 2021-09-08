8th September 2021, London, England: ClearBank, the cloud-based clearing bank, has appointed John Salter as its new Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

In this role, John will report directly to ClearBank’s CEO and assume responsibility for customer-related activity as well as the marketing and communications business unit. Previously ClearBank’s Head of Client Management, John has been promoted to CCO after being an integral part of the company’s achievements over the last three years.

John Salter, ClearBank's new CCO

With over 30 years of experience in the banking sector, John is an accomplished professional in the payments and wider financial services space, who brings deep expertise and a strong industry network to his new role.

Before joining ClearBank, John bolstered his finance experience with 12 years at Lloyds Banking Group, in a range of senior product management and client coverage positions, most recently in their global transaction banking (GTB) division, where he held two concurrent managing director positions. In the years prior, John spent 11 years with Deutsche Bank as Head of Cash Management Sales (UK and Northern Europe).



“I’m thrilled to be stepping into my new role at such a pivotal and exciting time in the business’ journey,” said John. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with our customers and partners to provide them with the high level of service they’ve come to expect from the team, and to help the business meet its ambitious plans for expansion.”

“The financial services space is going through a really exciting time of collaboration, partnership and technological advancements, and ClearBank is at the heart of this change,” said Charles McManus, CEO at ClearBank. “I am confident that John’s experience and passion for the success of our business will be one of our strongest advantages as we move into the next phase of growth.”

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

