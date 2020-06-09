Clearvision consolidates technology stack for new and existing customers, providing agility to design, deliver and implement new business applications

London, UK: 9th June 2020 – Clearvision, an ISO 27001-certified AWS and Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, announced today that it has partnered with Siemens Digital Industries Software, to deliver its Mendix Low-Code Application Development Platform.

The partnership with the global leader in Low-Code and No-Code enterprise application development will allow Clearvision to supply and support existing and new customers with Mendix’s Low-Code platform.

The Mendix platform combines a low-code and a no-code approach, offering business users and developers with varying levels of experience the capability to collaborate and deliver applications that are perfectly aligned with the business. Mendix’s powerful set of integrated tools and services accelerate the application’s entire lifecycle, from Ideation to Development, Deployment and Operation much faster than with traditional tools and methods.

Organisations can rapidly accelerate their software delivery and digital transformation projects, ranging from upgrading legacy applications to developing IoT-enabled smart applications. This will significantly increase productivity and its customers’ time-to-market.

“I’m really looking forward to what the future holds as a result of our partnership with Siemens and how Mendix will empower our existing – and new – customers everywhere to accelerate and optimise the delivery of business applications”, comments Gerry Tombs, CEO of Clearvision. “This is about bringing software development to the many, fostering collaboration between IT and the Business, and bringing those applications into the hands of users in a matter of days or weeks rather than months or years. This is a truly exciting time for us at Clearvision, our partners, and 1000+ strong client base.”

According to Gartner, the demand for applications is expected to grow 5x faster than the capacity and ability for IT teams to deliver these apps. This trend is exacerbated by the lack of developer talent; enterprises can’t find good developers fast enough, even if they are willing to make a bigger investment in IT. Furthermore, Gartner predicts that by 2024, Low-Code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.

Clearvision’s partnership with Mendix will enable its customers to utilise Low-Code to meet this growing demand, and then some.

“We’re delighted to announce this strategic partnership with Clearvision; Gerry and the team have a clear strategy in the portfolio, products and services they offer to their customers, providing thought leadership in digital transformation,” adds Nick Farrall UK Partner Director, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Increasingly, businesses are differentiating themselves through software, the need to quickly develop scalable, production-ready applications often means the difference between success and failure. Clearvision will now be able to offer this capability to its customers, helping them to achieve their strategic objectives.”

Clearvision will become an official Solution Provider for Mendix, complementing its role as an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, whereby it already supports its customers’ software development with consultancy, training, contractors for medium to long term projects, and hosting for Atlassian tools, as well as a wide array of industry-leading solutions.

For more information on Clearvision’s partnership with Mendix, visit https://www.clearvision-cm.com/partners/mendix/.

About Clearvision

Founded in 1997, Clearvision is an ISO27001 certified software services company, with offices in the UK and USA. Since its inception, Clearvision has applied its expertise to support leading organisations manage their software development and operations, and apply agile methodologies across their teams, empowering teams to reach their full potential.

As an Enterprise-Certiﬁed Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, Clearvision is well placed to provide large enterprises and the public sector with consultancy, technical implementation, hosting, training, licensing and support services for the Atlassian stack, as well as vetted contractors via its sister company, ClearHub. Clearvision has also established partnerships with a number of leading technology vendors that bring added value to its customer base, namely AWS, monday.com, Checkmarx and Mendix, amongst others.

For further information, visit www.clearvision-cm.com. Follow Clearvision on Twitter @clearvisioncm or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearvision/

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, is fundamentally reinventing the way applications are built in the digital enterprise.

With the Mendix platform, enterprises can ‘Make with More,’ by broadening an enterprise’s development capability to conquer the software development bottleneck; ‘Make it Smart,’ by making apps with rich native experiences that are intelligent, proactive, and contextual; and ‘Make at Scale,’ to modernize core systems and build large app portfolios to keep pace with business growth.

The Mendix platform is built to promote intense collaboration between business and IT teams and dramatically accelerate application development cycles, while maintaining the highest standards of security, quality, and governance — in short, to help enterprises confidently leap into their digital futures. Mendix’s ‘Go Make It’ platform has been adopted by more than 4,000 leading companies around the world.

