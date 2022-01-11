Kshirsagar to lead CleverTap in driving customer connections and building communities through contextual and strategic marketing

Mountain View, Calif., and Mumbai, India, January 11, 2022 -- CleverTap, the world's leading user engagement and retention cloud, announced today that Jayant Kshirsagar has joined its leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kshirsagar will lead the company’s marketing initiatives as it expands into new markets across the globe.

Kshirsagar is a momentum player, with a long track record of launching strategic marketing initiatives that have measurable impacts on business outcomes. His keen understanding of the customers he has served and the challenges they face allows him to envision paths for growth, and to articulate solutions to the market.

“Consumers today show a clear preference for mobile-first consumption,” says Kshirsagar. “It’s how they research products, shop and manage every aspect of their daily lives. Consequently, every brand must become mobile-first if they want to remain relevant to the consumer. What’s more, brands face unprecedented pressure to increase user retention, engagement and lifetime value. I look forward to helping CleverTap plan and execute holistic strategies that drive customer connection and grow transactions through valuable and contextual marketing and communications.”

Kshirsagar brings over 25 years of leadership experience at multinational companies, including SAP, Intuit, Wipro, AT&T (Idea Cellular) and, most recently, at the high-growth startup MarketsandMarkets, the company behind the world's first market intelligence cloud.

“We are delighted to have Jayant join our leadership team and direct the marketing function towards building a robust growth engine for CleverTap,” says Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer. “His vast expertise in building communities at scale and increasing market consideration will be pivotal to our growth plans globally.” Chowdhary elaborates on the importance of Kshirsagar’s role and how it reinforces CleverTap’s core foundation and leadership team in his latest blog on the company website.

Kshirsagar holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from Pune University and an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is a modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights and automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long-term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

