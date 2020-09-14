- The specialisation is a result of Clevertouch’s 20 Marketo certifications

- This news comes as the consultancy moves into its new state-of-the-art offices in Hampshire

Hampshire, UK, September 14, 2020 – Clevertouch Marketing, Europe’s most respected marketing technology consulting and service provider, has achieved Marketo Engage Specialization in the EMEA region as part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

The specialisation is awarded to Marketo Engage partners that have at least 8 Marketo Certified Experts (MCE), 2 Marketo Certified Solution Architects (MCSA) and 2 Marketo Engage: Sales Accreditations, along with numerous positive client feedback submitted directly to Adobe. This is testament to the consultancy’s expertise in advanced techniques, knowledge and technical proficiency necessary to unlock the full potential of Marketo, and represents yet another Adobe stamp of approval for the Clevertouch team.

Over recent months, and with the company working from home, Clevertouch has significantly invested in employee training, increasing the total number of Marketo Engage certifications to 20.

The survey Adobe shared with Clevertouch customers was full of high praise from the respondents. Sally Donohoe, Marketing Director at New Street Consulting Group, explained:

“Oliver and his team at Clevertouch were much-needed, reliable, and provided trusted support for what was a complex programme of tech transformation in our business. Any martech project is in safe hands with CleverTouch supporting it and I would highly recommend them to any business thinking of onboarding new technology. You can rely on a good, quality consulting service from people who are knowledgeable, professional, and, crucially, know what they are doing.”

This specialisation further expands the ever-growing list of Adobe achievements and recognitions for Clevertouch, and emboldens the company’s reputation as the world’s leading Marketo consulting agency. Responding to the latest news, Clevertouch CEO Adam Sharp said: “Marketo has been a big part of our DNA - from being the first winner of its International Partner of the Year award, to becoming the first partner domiciled in Europe with Platinum Partner status, we are now delighted to be recognised with this specialisation status. It means that customers who choose to work with us know they are being given the best Marketo consulting service levels and best advice available anywhere on the globe.”

The award coincides with a significant time for Clevertouch as the company moves into new state-of-the-art purpose-built 12,500 sq ft offices, designed by industry design leaders Oktra, and which can accommodate up to 130 people. The move represents a strong symbol of the company’s continued drive forward during this difficult period. This continued advancement will be aided as Clevertouch looks to add to the team in Q4 in order to achieve the necessary expansion required to meet increased customer demand.

About Clevertouch Marketing:

Clevertouch Marketing is Europe’s leading martech software and services provider, the B2B Marketing Consulting partner of the year, an accredited 3-star Best Company for extraordinary levels of employee engagement, and a Sunday Times’ Top 100 Companies to Work For. Created by Marketers with martech in mind, Clevertouch’s purpose is to help clients make sense of their martech investment and prove the ROI. Clevertouch pioneered the concept of ‘the Martech Spine’, primarily based around Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud platforms. The only Marketo Platinum Partner domiciled in Europe, and the first strategic partner of both Seismic and Percolate in EMEA, Clevertouch has supported over 450 blue chip and ambitious clients on their martech journey, including PayPal, Fujitsu, UK Cloud, and Shell.

For more information please visit https://clever-touch.com/.

