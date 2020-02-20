Clevertouch Marketing placed 83rd in the prestigious list

Hampshire-based Marketing Technology consultancy recognised as an employer with an ‘outstanding’ commitment to workplace engagement for the second year running

Alresford, UK, February 20, 2020 – Clevertouch Marketing, Europe’s most respected Marketing Technology consulting and service provider has been listed in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020 for the second year running. This follows the announcement of its three-star status in the Best Companies Accreditation Programme 2019 for its ‘extraordinary’ levels of workplace engagement just three months ago.

At a time of rapid business expansion, this notable achievement follows Clevertouch’s 10th anniversary year. Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Clevertouch Marketing, commented on the announcement: “This award is a testament to the wider leadership team, our fantastic employees, and the amazing clients we work with. It is an honour to be recognised in such a highly-respected list. This is just the beginning for Clevertouch Marketing – we will continue to raise the bar and position in the top 50 over the next couple of years.”

With 25% growth per annum, Clevertouch Marketing continues to create exciting opportunities, offering new jobs, and relocating to new offices with a better environment and significantly improved workspace.

The journey to becoming a listed Best Company began with all Clevertouch marketing employees participating in an anonymous survey of which results were benchmarked against all other entrants. This process culminated in the prestigious and spectacular awards ceremony on the 19th February in London, where the news was announced that Clevertouch Marketing had placed 83rd on the list.

Best Companies Founder & CEO, Jonathan Austin, shared his congratulations: “I would like to congratulate Clevertouch Marketing on being named as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work for.”

“Best Companies has been acknowledging excellence in the workplace since 2006 when we launched our Michelin style accreditation standard” added Austin. “We are proud to work with organisations like Clevertouch Marketing who focus on their people and as such have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that they’re the best company to work for.”

This month, Clevertouch has also been shortlisted as Martech Strategy Agency of the Year and Martech Enabled Execution Agency of the Year in B2B Marketing 2020 Martech Awards. With a fantastic beginning of the decade, Clevertouch is set for an exciting year with even bigger plans for building on success in 2020.

About Clevertouch

Clevertouch Marketing is Europe’s leading martech software and services provider, the B2B Marketing Consulting partner of the year, an accredited 3-star Best Company, and one of the Sunday Times’ Top 100 Companies to Work For. Created by Marketers with martech in mind, Clevertouch’s purpose is to help clients make sense of their martech investment and prove the ROI, primarily around their Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud strategies. The only Marketo Platinum Partner domiciled in Europe, and the first strategic partner of both Seismic and Percolate in EMEA, Clevertouch has supported over 450 clients on their martech journey, including PayPal, Fujitsu, UK Cloud, and Shell.

