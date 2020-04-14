The prestigious award recognises the very best talent, achievement and success in the B2B martech arena

Hampshire, UK, April 14, 2020 – Clevertouch Marketing, Europe’s most respected marketing technology consulting and service provider, has been named Martech Enabled Execution Agency of the Year in B2B Marketing 2020 Martech Awards for transforming the landscape and possibilities of B2B marketing through technology. This follows the organisation’s success in being awarded Martech Consultancy of the Year in 2019.

Clevertouch Marketing is the first marketing consultancy in Europe of its kind to be created by marketers with marketing technology in mind. This year, the consultancy’s focus has broadened from that of just Marketing Automation to a marketing technology led business that operates across five martech categories:

Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud enablement

Strategic content management and campaigns

Sales enablement and alignment

Martech data and analytics

Marketing Performance Management

To support this development, Clevertouch Marketing has looked to widen their partnerships with key global players in the industry and are now working alongside Integrate, Seismic, and Percolate. This year, they have also been recognised as Marketo's only Platinum Partner in EMEA.

Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Clevertouch Marketing, commented on the success: “Our USP is that our Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud expertise sits at the heart of all our martech engagements. We believe the future success of our customers is in the delivery of martech projects that either Simplify, Connect or Inform.”

“Last year our vision was to become a 100+ team within five years, incorporating more consulting services and software to our core capabilities to help our customers really maximise their investment in marketing technology,” Sharp added. “A year in and we're already well on track!”

Clevertouch Marketing supports over 500 clients on their martech journey, from initial deployment to optimisation for the likes of Fujitsu, VMware, PayPal, Eaton, BNY Mellon, Trend Micro, Rackspace, Deloitte, JLL and Deliveroo to name a few.

This year, Clevertouch Marketing has also rebranded under the new ‘Love Martech’ brand and moved their office from Alresford to a new 12,500 sq ft. space which includes a gym & yoga studio and more.

