Established and acknowledged solution for carbon footprinting, carbon data reporting as well as carbon neutral products and operations

Munich, Germany / Boston, USA, September 21st 2021 - Companies are increasingly looking for support to drive urgent climate action. ClimatePartner (www.climatepartner.com) is now providing a trusted and established solution. The climate action expert expands its operations into the US market, allowing companies of all sizes and industries to leverage the proven expertise on their journeys towards carbon neutrality.

ClimatePartner has been pioneering the market with its SaaS solution for corporate climate action since 2006, earning industry recognition and is continuously gaining market share. With a team of more than 300 experts, the company has already been expanding its presence across Europe. It supports more than 4,000 businesses in over 35 countries, who utilize their solutions and advisory services to develop and execute their climate action strategies. ClimatePartner adheres to international standards and methods, ensuring compliance of its solutions with official industry requirements.

The company is the issuer of the label “carbon neutral”, which verifies that the carbon footprint of a business or product was calculated, reduced and unavoidable emissions were offset through strictly certified carbon offset projects. Each day, new products with the label “carbon neutral” come to the market, providing transparent carbon footprint information, and enabling consumers to make climate conscious shopping decisions.

Due to its market recognition and transparent values, the label has been selected by Amazon as part of their Climate Pledge Friendly certification.

Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-founder of ClimatePartner: “By providing support and answering the demand for achieving carbon neutrality in one of the world’s largest economies, climate action comes to a new, global level. By expanding our activities and presence to the US market, we can support both domestic and international companies even better, while also continuing our vision to bring climate action to a truly global scale.”

Introduction during Climate Week NYC 2021

Tristan A. Foerster, Susanne Wöllecke, Team-Lead Sales at ClimatePartner and Emilien Hoet, Head of ClimatePartner UK will introduce the ClimatePartner services around carbon footprinting, reducing and avoiding carbon emissions as well as carbon-neutral products and companies, in a dedicated online event at Climate Week New York 2021 on September 23rd. For more information and registration please visit https://www.climateweeknyc.org/events/time-act-path-carbon-neutrality

About ClimatePartner:

ClimatePartner is a pioneer and innovation leader in solutions for corporate climate action. ClimatePartner develops solutions for calculating carbon footprints reducing and offsetting carbon emissions in order to make products and services climate-neutral.

ClimatePartner also offers a wide portfolio of recognised carbon offset projects in collaboration with a global partner network. The company was founded in Munich/Germany in 2006, has over 300 employees and more than 4,000 customers today.

Contact: Dieter Niewierra, Communications ClimatePartner

+49 89 2190974-83 / d.niewierra@climatepartner.com