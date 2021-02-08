The mobile virtual number app, supported by x-Mobility, is the go-to solution for business users, freelancers, online sellers and daters during the pandemic

London, 8th February, 2021: Cloud SIM (www.cloudsimapp.com) has today announced a surge in its global user figures and says that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the biggest causes. Cloud SIM now adds an average of 10,000 new users per month and regularly appears as a Top 50 social networking app in the app stores.

Cloud SIM logo

As work and lifestyle behaviour has changed, mobile behaviour has also changed to reflect that. One of the major changes has been an increase is the usage of virtual calling apps such as Cloud SIM which allows users to have up to four different numbers on the same device. Using Cloud SIM four different elements of your life can be kept separate with a different number for each.

“Our download numbers are continuing to grow and Covid has resulted in another surge for us,” said Saran Sathiyadurai, Director of Cloud SIM. “With everybody stuck at home, people want to be able to segment their lives and creating an additional number for work on your existing mobile phone is a great way to do that.”

The UK and USA are two of Cloud SIM’s biggest markets and with so many people working from home during the current pandemic, creating a dedicated work number is one of the biggest uses of the Cloud SIM app. Work calls can be independently managed and that number can even be switched off outside of working hours to improve work / life balance. Alternatively, freelancers and contractors could choose to have a different number for the different clients they work with.

As well as work, people choose different numbers for dating, selling online or even international calls to friends and family abroad. Cloud SIM’s growth in Asia is predominantly due to people making use of international numbers and the cheap or free calls abroad.

“Users are flocking to calling apps such as Cloud SIM, because they allow them to manage their phone in a way that suits them and not the mobile network,” said Shanks Kulam, co-founder of x-Mobility (www.x-mobility.com), the company that powers the AppVNO™ technology that Cloud SIM runs on. “Covid has seen a jump in the downloads for Cloud SIM as having additional mobile numbers to help segment the different aspects of life is even more important as we are all home schooling, home working and staying inside.”

Cloud SIM also admits that some of the rise in usage may be due to people adding an additional number for clandestine reasons.

“We are also aware that a small percentage of our users may be using Cloud SIM to hide messages and calls from their partners as they struggle to manage their illicit friendships,” continued Sathiyadurai.

Whether you are making calls for work, or for ‘other’ reasons, calls to landlines cost £0.01 a minute, calls to mobiles are £0.03 a minute, and text messages cost £0.04 each. The app is free to download, with subscription fees for each additional number as little as £3.99 a month, £9.99 for three months, or £27.99 for a year.

Cloud SIM is available for download in the App Store and Google Play. To find out more, visit https://www.cloudsimapp.com/

