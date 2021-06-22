Catalogic’s CloudCasa Backup as a Service adds air-gapped storage with 5 TB promotion to its free service tier.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 22, 2021 - Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced a new feature set including ransomware protection, a choice of Amazon or Azure cloud storage, and Kubernetes Persistent Volume (PV) backups for its cloud native back-up-as-a-service platform CloudCasa. CloudCasa is a simple, scalable data protection and disaster recovery service for cloud native applications and supports all leading Kubernetes distributions and managed services and cloud database services.

“We’re excited to see the addition of an Azure Cloud Storage option for CloudCasa backups,” said Steven Sharpless, CEO of Steepmeadow Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Solutions Provider. “CloudCasa is now a solution that we can recommend to our Microsoft Azure customers.”

The new CloudCasa feature set includes:

Choice of Amazon or Azure cloud storage provider to store customer backups in air-gapped storage

Choice of cloud storage regions across the globe to keep backup data limited to a country

Kubernetes Persistent Volume (PV) backups along with 5 TB promotion for early access registrants

Support for Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS) persistent volumes for the Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) in addition to CSI volumes

Other service improvements: tag-based selection for RDS backups, security and operations improvements

CloudCasa’s ability to store backups in different management domains provides added protection from ransomware via air-gapped backup storage. Additionally, CloudCasa supports choice of cloud storage region to not only support data sovereignty, but also ensure that there are no data transfer costs for backups of clusters running in the cloud.

“We are pleased to introduce new features to CloudCasa, including the choice of public clouds and regions, to provide air-gapped backup storage for ransomware protection, and to provide a promotion for early registrants to protect up to 5 TBs for free,” said Sathya Sankaran, COO of Catalogic Software. “CloudCasa was built to address the data protection weaknesses in Kubernetes and cloud-native infrastructure and to bridge the data protection and management gap between DevOps and IT operations. We want to encourage developers and DevOps teams to start using CloudCasa and get real value from the service with no strings attached, and no credit card required.”

To learn more, Catalogic is offering a webinar titled “Get Kubernetes Ransomware Data Protection and Choice of Azure or AWS Storage for Backups with 5TBs Free” on Thursday, June 24th at 11am Eastern Time.

CloudCasa protects cloud native applications across Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware Tanzu. CloudCasa is generally available through public cloud marketplaces and marketplaces of popular distributions such as SUSE Rancher and DigitalOcean.

# # #

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a modern data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic’s CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io

Press Inquiries:

Joanne Hogue

Smart Connections PR

410.658.8246

joanne@smartconnectionspr.com