Keith Graham appointed Head of University Program

Munich, 10 March 2022 – Codasip, the leader in processor design automation, has launched a University Program to help the next generation of processor engineers to Design for Differentiation and to solve tomorrow’s technological challenges. The Program augments graduate and undergraduate computer engineering curriculums with materials and assignments, and by granting access to industry-grade Codasip RISC-V custom development tools and CodAL high-level synthesis language.

Keith Graham, Head of University Program, Codasip

Access to Codasip Studio development tools and CodAL development language, plus specific technologies will enable Codasip University Program partners to support RISC-V based domain specific applications and functions, including functional safety, computer architecture, processor security, advanced memories, even AI/ML. Codasip, together with its technology partners, will provide universities with dedicated support for their research projects – a Design for Differentiation Ecosystem that will spur innovation and the exchange of ideas.

To register interest in joining the Program, and to find out more information, visit the Codasip University Program page here: https://codasip.com/university-program/

Codasip has appointed Keith Graham to lead the new University Program, bringing his decades of engineering and academic leadership experience to the role. Before joining Codasip, Graham had previously identified the benefits of customizing RISC-V processors using Codasip Studio and developed courses for the University of Colorado.

Codasip enables Design for Differentiation which encourages processor and system developers to innovate and - using Codasip tools and IP - to bring their ideas to market in the shortest time and at the lowest cost to maximize competitive advantage. Codasip Studio is a unique collection of tools for fast and easy modification of RISC-V processors. CodAL is Codasip’s C-like language used to create and verify Codasip processors, with models to simplify optimizations and modifications.

Keith Graham, commented, “Providing students with access to CodAL and Studio is enabling them to focus on becoming innovative processor designers. CodAL is a high-level synthesis language, more efficient and less error prone compared to using a less abstracted language like Verilog.” Graham continued, “The Codasip Design for Differentiation Ecosystem provides the ideal processor design automation platform to help future designers build their ideas into commercializable products. We are engaged with multiple universities in curriculum development and research activities, and look forward to welcoming additional universities into the Program”.

Codasip Founder and President, Dr Karel Masařík added, “We were in a position to support university programs with our Codasip tools, but with Keith agreeing to join Codasip and help us, we have been able to define a far more comprehensive partnership program for universities. We are excited to be already rolling out the graduate and undergraduate courses thanks to Keith’s extensive experience in course development: This means we can deliver the Program universities tell us they need. And if we get that right, we help universities develop the theory and the design skills the companies developing SoCs need.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

