Munich Germany, 2nd November 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced the company has made a senior appointment to boost its global sales effort, with electronics industry veteran Brett Cline appointed as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Cline will help build the global demand and strategic customer relationships for Codasip’s custom RISC-V processor cores and its Studio™ tools.

Cline joins Codasip to head-up the experienced and increasingly global sales organization covering Europe, Asia and the US. His previous role was Senior Vice President of Sales for OneSpin Solutions. Prior to its acquisition by Siemens, OneSpin targeted its verification solutions at heterogeneous compute and other complex processing applications in the global marketplace for a wide range of applications.

Brett Cline, Codasip Chief Revenue Officer

Cline was also previously a Senior Group Director at Cadence Design Systems where he was responsible for sales of high-level synthesis solutions. He has significant experience in building growth-stage companies in the global semiconductor industry, being part of the leadership team at Forte Design Systems which was acquired by Cadence in 2014 following 8 years of continued year-on-year revenue growth.

Cline is no stranger to Codasip’s technology: One of his early passions in technology was microprocessor programming, including HW/SW co-verification in processor-based systems.

Codasip Executive Chairman, Ron Black, commented on Cline’s appointment, “In strengthening our global sales resource, and building our strategic leadership, Brett was an easy choice: his incredible experience and track-record of success in the EDA and electronics industry - in companies of all sizes - made him an obvious choice for this position”. Black continued, “Codasip has the best technology to custom design RISC-V processors. The market opportunity is ripe: it’s time we come out of our shell and a strong leadership team with global experience is paramount.”

Brett Cline added, “I have been aware of Codasip for some time, and with its custom processor and strong cores for RISC-V, the company is ideally placed to benefit from the growing market opportunity.

“There’s work to be done in educating the global market, but the fact is clear that Codasip delivers significant value, enabling companies of all sizes to quickly produce custom RISC-V processor cores for a truly differentiated product. At OneSpin, I saw the interest in RISC-V and heterogenous computing - the opportunities around the world are staggering as the world moves to adopt these. Codasip’s Design For Differentiation is a strong and unique message to take to the market to meet these needs.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

Media Contacts

David Marsden

PR & Marketing

david.marsden@codasip.com

+44 7968 407739

Roddy Urquhart

Codasip Group

Senior Marketing Director

rurquhart@codasip.com

+44 753 158 7023