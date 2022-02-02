Dave Higham’s expertise in ISO 26262 and security drives Codasip’s custom processor opportunities

Munich, Germany – 2 February 2022 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable processor IP, has appointed Dave Higham as the company’s Vice President of Functional Safety. His in-depth expertise in standards for functional safety and security will accelerate the application of Codasip’s RISC-V processor IP and Studio custom processor designer tools in the automotive and industrial sectors.

Dave Higham

Higham will directly support customers looking to develop groundbreaking innovations using Codasip’s tools and development platform, particularly within areas such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles. His expertise in the development of key industry specification ISO 26262 is of paramount importance, but his role is broader than that, reflecting how functional safety and security (such as ISO 21434) are key in many areas of technology.

Karel Masařík, Codasip’s Founder & President commented, “With his decades of experience at Delphi, one of the automotive industry’s Tier One technology suppliers, plus years of experience in multiple global semiconductor vendors, Dave brings to Codasip an unparalleled understanding of FuSa. I have no doubts that he will help Codasip customers maximize the opportunities of innovating in these markets, and to guide them intelligently through the safety requirements.”

Dave Higham, added, “Automotive is an obvious growth market for Codasip’s processor IP and Studio tools. But functional safety and security go hand in hand in many market areas too, where our customers expect these to be covered in any design conversation. Codasip has a unique ability to support customization and there are a number of architectural features we can enable to ensure safety and security are better by design, from the tools and methodology as well as in our standard products.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

