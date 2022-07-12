Munich, Germany, 12 July 2022 – Codasip, the leader in customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced the company’s rapid growth was continuing apace with the opening of a new design facility in Greece. To lead the team, Codasip has appointed Giorgos Nikiforos as Director of the Codasip Greece Design Center which is expected to engage a significant number of engineers between its locations in Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete.

Giorgos Nikiforos brings decades of engineering experience in hardware design and in system verification at Intel, Broadcom and most recently with Apple where he was a Graphics Design Verification Manager.

Giorgos Nikiforos, Director of Codasip Greece Design Center

Giorgos Nikiforos commented: “Codasip is in a great place strategically, delivering a strong product the market needs right now. Beyond its core IP, Codasip enables its customers to design for differentiation, empowers companies of all shapes and sizes to use RISC-V and Codasip IP and tools to optimize their designs, and to fend off their competitors. Codasip is uncompromising when it comes to product quality, a value that I believe in. I look forward to working with the growing Codasip team and customers. We are looking to build a strong team in Greece and we are recruiting, for both junior and senior roles.”

Simon Bewick, Codasip’s VP of IP Engineering, added: “The European opportunity for developers and for the industry is growing rapidly. Codasip is a Euro-centric company and we are committed to hire and grow in the region, placing our team to easily serve our customers in any part of the world. We’re delighted to have Giorgos’ experience and impeccable track-record in our industry and feel sure that our Design Center in Greece will add significant value under his leadership.”

Greece has a number of prominent research institutes with expertise in processor design, most notably FORTH-ICS-CARV in Crete.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

Media Contacts

David Marsden

Global PR & Communications Global

david.marsden@codasip.com

+44 7968 407739