Over one hundred engineers to be hired in multiple locations

Munich Germany, September 21st, 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, announced today that it is opening offices in Bristol and Cambridge and is looking to hire over one hundred engineers over the coming quarters. The new design center will be headed by newly appointed Director of the UK Design Center, Simon Bewick, an experienced semiconductor industry executive who recently joined Codasip’s management supervisory board.

Although opening two initial offices in the UK, Codasip supports fully remote working so applicants are also welcome from other places; other offices may be added in the future if there is a critical mass in a given location. These sites complement Codasip’s existing development teams in Design Center Villeneuve-Loubet, France; Headquarters Munich, Germany; and R&D Center Brno, Czech Republic.

Chris Barton, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, said: “Brilliant to see Codasip bring over 100 high value tech jobs to Bristol, Cambridge, and elsewhere in the UK. What a wonderful commitment to the UK’s world class tech talent. Every year, more than 30,000 graduates leave UK universities with technology-related degrees. Technology and innovation remain at the core of the UK’s global strategy and a path to post-pandemic economic recovery.”

“The UK has a wealth of talent in designing complex processors of all types,” said Dr Karel Masařík, Founder and CEO of Codasip, “and is a natural place for us to look to grow our technical team.” Dr Masařík continued: “We are already aggressively hiring in our other R&D sites to support significant new design wins and our expanded plans in high-end processor design and customization.”

Mr Bewick was most recently a VP Engineering at Mindtech Global where he led the development of several complex, advanced-node ASICs. Prior to that he was an EVP at Imagination and a Director of ASIC development at Ericsson. He also previously held engineering management positions with LSI Logic.

“I am very pleased to welcome Simon to the Codasip team,” said Dr Ron Black, Executive Chairman of Codasip. “He brings a wealth of experience in CPUs, GPUs, and the design and verification of complex, high-performance, advanced node chips.”

“With semiconductor scaling slowing down, we will see a golden age of specialized processor innovation,” said Mr Bewick, Director of the UK Design Center Codasip. “With its combination of processor development tools and RISC-V IP, Codasip is ideally placed to address this opportunity and I am excited to join the team.”

Engineers interested in joining Codasip should visit https://codasip.com/career/ or contact the hiring team at career@codasip.com.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

