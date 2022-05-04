Cambridge, UK, 4 May 2022: Cognidox, a leading provider of document management solutions for the high-tech, medical device, and life sciences industries, has unveiled the latest innovations in its v10.2 platform release.

The Q2 rollout of Cognidox 10.2 includes a new training analytics dashboard, project master cloning capabilities, improvements to shared notes, a new search engine, new login screens and more flexible two-factor authentication (2FA) options.

Cognidox v10.2

Joe Byrne, CEO of Cognidox, describes the two major enhancements driving the release:

Training analytics

“Cognidox’s new training analytics dashboard gives companies a comprehensive overview of workers’ acknowledgement of critical policies and procedures. Users can now track training attestation in a simple matrix view, helping meet some of the critical reporting requirements of ISO 13485:2016 and other quality standards.”

Project cloning

With Cognidox v10.2 setting up new projects and multiple LAP partner areas has never been easier:

“Developers and consultants can now clone existing project structures at the touch of a button. Every document within an existing structure can be replicated instantly and renamed to support a brand new client or NPI process.”

There are also upgrades for shared notes capabilities, including a new rendering engine, mouse controls and editing features. Meanwhile, the release enables 2 Factor Authentication with a new MySQL Password plugin.

Cognidox continues to improve clients’ document control capabilities with its new and powerful features, making the platform ever faster and more intuitive.

About Cognidox

Cognidox is a leading document management software provider for the high-tech, medical device, and life science product sectors. The Cognidox DMS improves visibility and control for the development process and an entire business.

Founded in 2008 by Vittal Aithal and Paul Walsh, the Cambridge based company started life as “Doxbox” – an in-house tool for the fabless semiconductor company Virata. The goal was to make product development better by breaking down barriers between teams and making peer reviews much easier.

Today, it is powering the development of cutting-edge products in the semiconductor, medical device and IVD device industries. Its lean DMS supports customers in creating more efficient, sustainable and compliant product development processes. It helps companies build robust Quality Management Systems that can flex with their needs.

Cognidox is validated for use with ISO 13485, ISO 9001, FDA 21 CFR 820, FDA 21 CFR 11, ISO 26262 and GxP.

