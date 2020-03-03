Colin Paterson has been appointed as Association Secretary & Head of Marketing at the Association For Driving Licence Verification (www.adlv.co.uk). A well known industry figure, Colin who is also Head of Marketing at DriveTech UK, part of the AA, has held a series of senior marketing and communications roles in the automotive arena including: Tracker, Vodafone Automotive and the Institute of Advanced Motorists.

As Secretary of the ADLV Colin will play a central role in policy development and building on the Association’s close relationship with the DVLA.

Colin Paterson

Commenting on his appointment, ADLV Chair Malcolm Maycock said; “In addition to considerable sector experience, Colin brings with him impressive levels of enthusiasm and vision; especially in areas such as driver risk management and training. This makes him the ideal person to serve with the ADLV and I look forward to working closely with him across a wide range of ADLV programmes and campaigns.”

For his part, Colin Paterson welcomed Maycock’s comments adding: “It’s a great time to join the board of the ADLV in addition to my role at DriveTech. Since its launch in 2015 the ADLV, has evolved into a true success story. As the pre-eminent ADD enquiry tool, the ADLV now accounts for over 80% of licence checks on behalf of industry, effectively raising best practice through the quarterly verification of online licence data. Recently, it has added tacho and CPC data to its offering and there are other significant datasets due to be added in the near future too. Combined, all this drives greater fleet compliance and more efficient driver management. It has also made a major contribution to road safety.

“Over the coming months my role will be to help the ADLV publicise the great services its members offer to fleet motorists and the wider community for the good of road casualty reduction and safety compliance. This core compliance will then often encourage an even greater commitment to ensuring people driving for or on business do more to improve their driving skills. This too will help to reduce road deaths and serious collisions, and save significant costs for businesses into the bargain.”

Ends

Note To Editors:

About the ADLV (www.adlv.co.uk)

The Association for Driving Licence Verification has been established to promote and encourage best practice within the industry for the initial and continued validation of driver entitlement for responsible employers and road safety.

The association’s remit is:

to represent the interests of its members to the DVLA on policy, legislative and regulatory matters within a strict code of conduct.

to act as the conduit in any consultation or similar exercise that is likely to affect Members.

to represent Member and industry concerns to the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency and Department for Transport (“DVLA/DfT”).

to encourage wider take-up of driving licence checking by organisations and the introduction of regular and appropriate re-checks thereafter.

to exercise professional supervision over Members through the formulation of agreed minimum standards of good practice for the industry ensuring Members meet and maintain minimum acceptable standards of security in relation to the handling and safeguarding of personal data.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Paterson

ADLV

T: +44(0)1727 896041

E: Colin.Paterson@adlv.co.uk

Or

Leigh Richards

The Right Image

M 07758 372527

leigh.richards@therightimage.co.uk