NNIs acquired via pricing portal LIVEQUOTE will be deployed to support the UK’s increasing demand for high bandwidth connectivity services

LONDON, UK, October 1st 2020 – SSE Enterprise Telecoms, one of the UK’s leading connectivity providers, today announces that it has been selected by Colt Technology Services, a global network and voice services provider, to deploy two 100Gbps Network-to-Network Interfaces (NNIs) across its UK network. UK cities including London and Manchester will be able to access multiple high-bandwidth 10Gbps Ethernet services as a direct result of the deployment.

According to Ofcom, the UK is leading the way compared with other large European countries when it comes to accessing superfast connectivity services. And the nation’s appetite for high capacity continues to increase. Telco challengers Colt and SSE Enterprise Telecoms support this further by enabling greater access to these high bandwidth services, with the latter currently embarking on a significant expansion programme to significantly grow its network reach.

NNIs provide a high bandwidth single point of access into SSE Enterprise Telecoms Ethernet footprint and can act as an accelerator in enabling access to high-capacity connectivity services. SSE Enterprise Telecoms is one of the only UK telcos to offer pervasive 100Gbps NNIs via its price comparison tool, LIVEQUOTE and Colt is one of the first partners to take advantage with customer circuits already deployed and delivered over the two NNIs.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms which currently operates a 20,000+km UK wide network is currently embarking on a period of significant network expansion, with plans to unbundle over 550 exchanges with up to 100Gbps capacity. This investment will help further enable SSE Enterprise Telecoms and its partners to facilitate 10Gbps Ethernet across the country.

A core requirement for Colt in choosing its high-capacity network partner was that it needed to have the same relentless focus on excellent standards, customer-centric services and speed of delivery. SSE Enterprise Telecoms, which has a long-standing relationship with Colt, and over 20 years of industry expertise, shares these same standards. The business has also made a name for itself by providing best in class delivery experiences to its customers, differentiating it from its peers and making it a perfect fit for partnerships.

This deal will take the partnership to the next level, helping provide Colt’s customers across the UK with access to the high capacity connectivity services they require.

Douglas May, Manager, Carrier Relations, Western Europe, US and CA at Colt said: “Our customers choose Colt based on our net proposition, quality of service and very high service level agreement (SLA) standards. We needed a high-capacity network partner that would mirror our values and SSE Enterprise Telecoms was the obvious choice. The business is in a perfect place to support us in delivering exceptional high capacity services that will help support our customers grow and futureproof the wider UK digital economy.”

Simon Willmott, Sector Director for Service Providers, at SSE Enterprise Telecoms said: “SSE Enterprise Telecoms is embarking on a period of significant network expansion to bring greater connectivity to businesses across the UK. Being able to offer high-capacity services to more UK regions is a critical part of what we’re trying to achieve.

“We are delighted that our long-term partner Colt has become one of the first to purchase 100Gbps NNIs from us. This shows their forward-thinking nature and trust in our services and relationship. In today’s digital first environment businesses need access to the very best connectivity products and NNIs being accessible via our LIVEQUOTE pricing portal is a revolutionary step for the industry and will help further drive the UK’s high-capacity ambitions.”

About SSE Enterprise Telecoms

SSE Enterprise Telecoms provides class-leading connectivity and data centre services that deliver very high performance, cost efficiency and a competitive edge. The company operates a 20,000+km private telecoms network and an estate of 90 commercial data centres that span the UK. With its extensive telecoms and data centre operational expertise it offers commercial security with unrivalled in-house engineering resource.

With a passionate and conscientious team, as well as the backing of the SSE Group and Infracapital, it continues to invest in the future of its customers, staff, services, and infrastructure. For further information, please visit: http://www.ssetelecoms.com/ or the SSE Enterprise Telecoms blog: http://www.ssetelecoms.com/blog/.