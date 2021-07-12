Significant investment by Luminate will help Compliance & Risks rapidly expand its technology and service offerings to strengthen its global market position.

Leading product compliance SaaS provider helps enterprises ensure their products get to market faster by staying compliant with global legislation. C&R has the world’s most comprehensive database of product regulations, standards and requirements.

CORK, IRELAND, SAN FRANCISCO, CA and BUFFALO, NY, July 12th 2021: Compliance & Risks, (“C&R”) the leading provider of market access and product compliance SaaS solutions, today announced that it received a significant investment from Luminate Capital Partners, an enterprise software focused private equity firm. Luminate will partner with CEO Joe Skulski and the C&R team to drive rapid expansion across its technology, services, client and global employee base.

Compliance & Risks’ market leading SaaS platform, C2P, enables uninterrupted market access for enterprises selling products globally by monitoring and managing key product requirements, regulations and standards in their chosen markets. The C2P platform provides the world’s most comprehensive database of legislative information, insights and actions, linked to product workflows, to help clients bring products to markets faster with lower risk and ensure on-going compliance.

Compliance & Risks is recognised as the leading end-to-end global product compliance solution provider across the technology, consumer goods and retail, industrial goods and life sciences sectors. The company serves over 200 global enterprise customers including: Bose, Tesla, Vaillant, Unisys, Samsung and Fujitsu. C&R is headquartered in Cork Ireland with global presence in Buffalo, Brussels and London.

“This announcement is a huge milestone for the organisation,” said Joe Skulski, CEO, Compliance & Risks. “Our new investors are placing a significant vote of confidence in our vision, our people and our technology. This investment, combined with Luminate’s track record of scaling SaaS companies will help us extend our market leadership, building upon our category defining technology and deep international product regulatory knowledge and market access expertise. We have a very exciting future ahead of us.”

“Today’s enterprises are faced with a vast, rapidly evolving and complex range of regulatory requirements and the operational challenge of maintaining global product compliance continues to increase,” noted Dave Ulrich, Partner at Luminate. “Compliance & Risks has the most comprehensive and effective solution addressing this key problem.”

Luminate Managing Partner, Hollie Haynes said, “We are thrilled to partner with the entire Compliance & Risks team in their next phase of growth and believe they are well positioned to address a large global market opportunity.”

Focus Capital Partners provided M&A advisory services to the shareholders of Compliance & Risks and legal advice was provided by RDJ and Nixon Peabody.

McCann Fitzgerald and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal advice to Luminate.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ends

About Compliance & Risks

Compliance & Risks helps companies achieve uninterrupted market access by simplifying the world of product compliance. The company’s solutions enable the effective monitoring and management of product requirements, regulations and standards allowing companies to sell globally in their chosen markets.

By providing reliable legislative information, insights and actions through C2P, a product compliance and market access software platform, clients can ensure they get to market faster, safe in the knowledge they are compliant with all relevant regulatory requirements.

About Luminate Capital

Luminate Capital Partners is a private equity firm investing in growth software companies. Luminate partners with management teams to provide capital to drive strategy, growth, and operational improvements. Luminate's portfolio of market leaders has included AMTdirect, AutoQuotes, Axonify, Comply365, Conexiom, Fintech, LiquidFrameworks, MSI, Oversight Systems, PDI, Quantivate, StarCompliance, and Thought Industries. For more information, visit https://www.luminatecapital.com.

Contact for Luminate

Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334