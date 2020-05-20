Distributor offering two scalable ‘Home Kits’ of Cisco Networking, Collaboration, Datacenter and Security solutions

LONDON, UK – 20th May 2020 – Comstor, a leading Cisco distributor and part of Westcon-Comstor, has quickly brought Cisco’s newly launched Business Resiliency Program to the channel.

Westcon-Comstor logo

Cisco recently announced its Business Resiliency Program, a ‘buy now, pay later’ offering to customers. The channel partner gets paid immediately, and the end user organisation has a 90-day payment holiday on Cisco solutions purchased before 25th July 2020. After the 90-day period, end user customers will only need to pay 1% of the contract value every month until 2021.

This program is designed to help organisations with cash flow concerns. It applies to any Cisco technology, but will be particularly helpful for companies needing to acquire large amounts of new technology needed to work from home efficiently, following the implementation of lockdown procedures worldwide.

Within days of Cisco announcing this program, Comstor brought it to the channel, helping partners understand the compelling offer and how they and their customers can take advantage of it. Comstor is using its expertise to guide its partners to make the most of the payment holiday and use it to sell Cisco solutions, as well as enabling partners to realise the benefits to their own cash flow.

“In these unprecedented times, cash flow can be the obstacle that stops organisations from being able to deploy the appropriate technology. This programme removes the obstacle for both the customer and the partner,” commented Russell Blackburn, EMEA VP, Comstor. “We are proud to bring Cisco’s innovative Business Resiliency Program to the channel, helping resellers to help end users, at a time when many are struggling to acquire the necessary technology.”

“It has been great to see that within hours of us announcing this program, Comstor’s partners were already engaged to enable customers via Cisco Capital payments support. We look forward to continuing to work with Comstor on this important initiative for our joint customers,” commented Jan Cuypers, Senior Manager, EMEAR Partner Operations, Cisco Capital.

In addition to supporting partners and providing training to help resellers maximise the program, Comstor has designed an optimised solution for home working across all Cisco architectures, producing two scalable and flexible ‘Home Kits’ under the theme of ‘Stay Safe, Stay Connected’. These solutions combine the best from Cisco’s world in Networking, Collaboration, Datacenter, Security and Services, enabling resellers to reassure their customers that they can continue with their daily tasks without compromising on security and efficiency. For more information on these ‘Home Kits’, visit https://www.westconcomstor.com/uk/en/comstor/remote-working-promotions.html

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor with annual revenues that exceed US$3 billion. Operating in more than 70 countries, it delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

WestconComstor.com | Twitter | Facebook

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ben Davies

Jargon PR

01189 739370

westconcomstorpr@jargonpr.com